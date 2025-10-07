[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential, Season 2 Episode 4, “Behind the Music.”]

High Potential‘s second season is heating up as the latest episode teased a moment of connection for LAPD consultant Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) and colleague Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). But will the newest addition stir things up?

Steve Howey joined the mix as Captain Nick Wagner in the latest installment, “Behind the Music,” after Selena Soto (Judy Reyes) was passed over for the position he assumed. After Morgan comforted Soto in her office before leaving the department for the night, she headed for the elevator, where Nick made his big introduction.

While Morgan appeared to be immediately suspicious of her fellow elevator rider, there was a flirty tone to the exchange as he informed her that he knew who she was and was looking forward to learning more. Initially, Morgan didn’t realize who he was until he informed her that he had ridden the elevator down to chat, but he had to head back up to the third floor. Of course, high-IQ Morgan put the pieces together then and officially met Captain Nick Wagner.

But we can’t ignore how Karadec continues to connect with Morgan, as their will-they-won’t-they dynamic continues to evolve. As fans saw in the episode, Morgan was rather quiet and contemplative, and Karadec took the moment to identify what was causing her silence, revealing that he knows many different reasons why she gets quiet.

Despite their differences, Karadec’s time to bring this up only magnifies the attention he pays her, even if she doesn’t notice, which is sure to excite fans rooting for potential romance. But will Nick mess up their progress? It’s a little early to tell, but we could see how the show may lead us down that path.

“He’s a bit of a chameleon, and he develops these relationships with each respective character that have their own DNA. And that’s what’s been fun to write to,” showrunner Todd Harthan teased to TV Insider earlier this fall. “So, I think right away when Steve lands in our world, you’re going to start to see these dynamics that he has with each perspective character. And that’s kind of the fun disruption that happens in the bullpen.”

In other words, we’re in for some surprises. Stay tuned to find out what’s in store for Morgan, Nick, Karadec, and more as Season 2 of High Potential continues to unfold, and let us know if you think a love triangle is being set up in the poll.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC