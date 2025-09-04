Todd Chrisley Addresses Rumors He’s ‘Broke’ & Gets Candid About Trump

Todd Chrisley has been addressing more rumors and clearing up speculation, including whether or not he supports President Donald Trump and if he’s “broke” since being released from prison in May.

On Wednesday’s (September 3) episode of Nightline, Todd sat down alongside his wife, Julie Chrisley, and daughter, Savannah Chrisley, for an interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang, where they spoke about their return to television with the new Lifetime reality series The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

During the interview, Chang brought up rumors of the family’s alleged financial troubles, saying, per People, “You know a lot of people think you’re broke now and that your life is going to be completely different.”

Todd quickly shut down the notion, responding, “Where would they get that? Where would you get that? Do you know how much is in my bank account?”

“No. Would you like to tell me?” Chang asked in response.

Todd declined to reveal any specific numbers, but added, “But, it’s not what you just referenced.”

Savannah also jumped in to defend her parents, saying they’ve both been working since they were released from prison in May. “But I think it’s like everyone else, like you guys got out and you immediately started working,” she stated. “You’re building your life back. And luckily, opportunities have come.”

“By the grace of God,” Todd replied, while Julie added, “Absolutely.”

Todd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. They spent just a little over two years behind bars before President Trump issued them full pardons on May 27, 2025. Since their release, the former Chrisley Knows Best stars were quickly snapped up by Lifetime for a new reality series.

Chang also touched on the new series, asking whether Todd would be concerned if fans refused to watch the show due to his association with Trump.

“I don’t think that viewer really ever knew us,” he said of that potential scenario. “Our family has always been very socially liberal and fiscally conservative… I don’t agree with everything that any president does, or congressman, or senator, reality star, whatever.”

However, Todd noted that he is thankful for Trump, saying, “I can sit here, because I have been pardoned, and say that I love President Donald J. Trump because he gave me my family back.”

“I know not one person that, if President Trump offered them a pardon, would say no,” Julie added.

While Todd played down his connection to Trump, Savannah had made her support of the President clear over the past two years as she campaigned for the release of her parents. Often seen wearing a pink Make America Great Again cap and dubbing herself “MAGA Barbie,” Savannah visited the White House amid her campaign and spoke at the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

The 28-year-old reality star even considered a career in politics off the back of her campaigning, though, in an interview with People following her parents’ release, she said any talk of a political position is on the back burner for the time being.

“I had a meeting at the White House about potentially taking over a House seat in Tennessee, and I just knew that right now wasn’t the time,” Savannah said in August. “I didn’t feel in my heart and soul that I could make the impact that I truly wanted to make because I just got my life back. I’m rebuilding and figuring out who I am and what I want out of life.”