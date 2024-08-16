Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley pondered a potential foray into politics this week on an episode of her eponymous podcast.

The 27-year-old, who starred alongside her imprisoned parents Todd and Julie on Chrisley Knows Best, brought up the prospect Tuesday (August 13) on Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley.

The statement came while she was discussing what the future may hold for her and her family.

Her parents were found guilty of 12 counts of financial crimes in 2022, before being sentenced to a combined 19 years in early 2023. Both sentences have since been reduced, after an appeals court discerned a judge in the 2022 trial miscalculated them. Then, in June 2024, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Julie’s sentence, due to insufficient evidence linking her to financial crimes committed before 2007.

The court did, however, affirm the lower court’s guilty ruling for both parties, paving the way for Julie to be resentenced by the lower courts in September.

Patriarch Todd, meanwhile, is still set to serve out the duration of his now-10-year sentence for defrauding banks with fraudulent loans and conspiring to commit fraud against the IRS until January 2033.

Savannah on Tuesday subsequently labled their convictions as a ‘malicious and ridiculous’ bid by the state, before brining up how her parents’ legal woes have resulted in “a lot of people asking [her]” if she “want[s] to get involved in politics.”

To that, she said: “I want to be known as someone who has changed people’s lives.”

“I want to be known as someone who has made lasting change,’ the lifelong Georgian continued. “And again, this is not a Democrat-Republican thing.”

“I just I know where my heart’s at, and I know the things that I want to see happen, and I’m gonna have to be working with people on both sides of the aisle to hopefully come to some common ground when it comes to criminal justice reform as a whole,” she concluded.

Her comments came a few weeks after she delivered a speech to gathered delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where she appeared to compare her parents’ legal fight to that of Donald Trump, who is at the center of at least four criminal cases, at both the state and federal levels.

Savannah told onlookers crowded around her in Wisconsin at the time: “Justice is supposed to be blind, but today we have a two-face justice system. Just look at what they are doing to President Trump, all along.”

The Masked Singer and Sharknado 4 alum went on to ask the government look into ‘the Biden family’s corruption’, before declaring, “Guess what? I know just the man for that job,” referring to Trump.

Savannah made her name on Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014 and followed her father, an Atlanta-based, self-made millionaire, and the family as well.

It came to an abrupt close in 2023 following Julie and Todd’s convictions, which themselves were result of in-depth probe by the Department of Justice.

Todd’s sentence, as of writing, remains the same, as Julie’s new hearing is slated for September 25.