Savannah Chrisley Teases She Looks Like She’s Pregnant Amid IVF Journey

What To Know Savannah Chrisley has been openly sharing her challenging IVF and egg freezing journey.

She decided to freeze her eggs due to her endometriosis diagnosis and medical advice.

During fertility treatments, Savannah said she has become more conscious of product ingredients.

Savannah Chrisley has been sharing her IVF journey with her fans, recently revealing she hasn’t been “feeling great” as she goes through the process of freezing her eggs. The reality star also teased that she looks like she could be pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (April 6), Savannah told her followers, “I want to give an update on how I’m feeling” as she did some “light exercise” by walking around her neighborhood.

“I’m not feeling great,” she said, per OK! Magazine. “[The] hot flashes are absolutely insane, and my stomach is hard as a rock. And I look like I [could] be pregnant, so there we go.”

Savannah, 28, first opened up about freezing her eggs on her Unlocked podcast back in July 2024. “I also am looking into freezing my eggs, and I feel like that’s something you guys may be interested in considering the fact that 90% of my following is female,” she said at the time. “But the reason I want to do it is so I don’t feel pressured to have to have a kid.”

The reality star said this was because of her struggles with endometriosis, a “condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus,” per Mayo Clinic.

“A doctor in L.A. was like, ‘You need to be done having kids by the time you’re 30 because of all your health stuff, this, that, whatever.’ So, of course, that’s in the back of my mind,” she said in her July 2024 podcast. “I’m getting closer to 30, and I don’t wanna feel like I have to have a kid right now. I also want to basically have an insurance policy to have kids whenever I wanna have them.”

Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. They spent just over two years behind bars before President Donald Trump issued them full pardons in May 2025. During her parents’ imprisonment, Savannah became the legal guardian of her siblings.

Savannah has not been publicly linked with anyone in recent weeks after splitting with boyfriend Robert Shiver, who she dated for two years.

In another recent social media post, on April 5, Savannah shared how, “When you’re going through fertility treatments, you become hyperaware of what touches your body.” She noted that after starting the egg freezing process, she “went through everything in my bathroom and read every ingredient list.”

Explaining she threw away most of her skin products, Savannah added, “My skin is glowing. I’m not exaggerating. People are commenting on it. And I haven’t felt this confident in my routine since I started stripping everything back.”