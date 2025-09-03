Is Todd Chrisley Gay? Wife Julie Breaks Silence Amid Affair & Blackmail Claims



The Chrisley family is back on television with their new Lifetime reality show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, the latest episode of which saw the family addressing rumors that Todd Chrisley may be gay.

On Tuesday’s (September 2) episode, the docuseries reminded viewers that during Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley’s federal fraud trial in May 2022, Todd’s former business associate, Mark Braddock, claimed to have had an affair with the Chrisley Knows Best star and that they’d paid off a blackmailer to keep the relationship under wraps.

“I know who I’m married to,” Julie said on Tuesday’s show, per Us Weekly, when asked about her husband’s sexuality. “At the end of the day, okay. You can think whatever you want of him because he knows who he is.”

Todd has long denied the rumors, including in a prison phone call shown on The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. “It’s important to understand that in the position that we’re in, scandal sells,” he explained, noting how Braddock is the “only one” that has ever made an allegation like this.





Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of Todd and Julie, also spoke on the matter in Tuesday’s episode, recalling the moment when she first heard Braddock’s allegations.

“During the trial, Mark made claims that he had a relationship with my father. We were all like, ‘You got to be effing kidding me,’” she stated. “Our lawyer said it best: Where’s the text messages? Where’s the phone calls? Where’s the letters? Where’s anything?… I don’t buy it.”





Todd and Julie, who have been married since 1996, were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. They spent just a little over two years behind bars before President Donald Trump issued them full pardons on May 27, 2025.

“I’m very close with Todd,” Todd’s former assistant, Tonya Claytor, said in the Lifetime series. “I’ve traveled with him. I’ve stayed in his house. I’ve eaten dinner with them. I spend a lot of time with his family. Todd loves Julie. He loves his wife. Todd loves women.”

Todd addressed Braddock’s claims last month on Kandi BurrussSpeak On It podcast, saying, “Let’s just be very clear: If I had f***** him once, he’d have come back for seconds. He said it was a one-time thing, thinks it was an experiment. You ain’t experimenting on s***! I don’t need to experiment giving head. If I wanted to give head, I’d give head.”

He made similar comments in a 2023 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast while chatting with his son Chase Chrisley. “What’s insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” he joked. “A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he’s only had sex with his wife and me.”

“Let me tell you something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that. There have been many who have been [d***-mitized] by your daddy,” he added.

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime
















