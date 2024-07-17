Savannah Chrisley Speaks About Parents Todd and Julie’s Incarceration at 2024 RNC

Reality star Savannah Chrisley appeared at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday (July 16), where she gave a speech about parents Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s federal prison sentences.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum began her speech by saying, “72600019 and 72601019. These may be just numbers to you, but to me, they’re my whole heart. These numbers are my parents’ identification numbers in our federal prison system.”

She continued, “My name is Savannah Chrisley, and you may have seen my family on TV, but for the past decade, we’ve been consumed with a different kind of drama.”

“My parents were persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County due to our public profile. I know, Fulton County, they know how to do it, don’t they?” Savannah added. Fulton County is also where former president Donald Trump and 18 others are facing charges for 2020 presidential election interference.

Todd and Julie were indicted in August 2019 for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. They were found guilty in October 2019 and, in November 2022, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison.

“They accused my parents of fraud,” Savannah continued. “When really, we were defrauded by a dishonest business partner, who, let’s not forget, the government gave full immunity to.”

Savannah went on to explain how she gained custody of her brother, Grayson, and sister, Chloe, after her parents were locked up.

“Let me tell you, I got custody [of] my brother and sister, 10 and 16 at the time. And you don’t know heartache until you look two children in the eyes and say, ‘I don’t know when mom and dad are coming home,'” she stated.

Ahead of her speech, Savannah took to Instagram, where she shared photos and videos from the convention. “Beyond blessed and honored for this opportunity and to share my story with the world,” she captioned one of the photos.

In June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal. The three-judge panel found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved with her husband‘s bank fraud scheme since its conception in 2006. However, Todd’s conviction was upheld, and he will continue his 10-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola while Julie awaits resentencing.