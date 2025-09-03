We now officially know when The Kelly Clarkson Show will return for its seventh season. NBC has announced that the talk show will return with new episodes starting on Monday, September 29, with production beginning in the studio the week of September 8.

The first celebrity guests to be announced for the new season include Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lionel Richie, Julia Roberts, Shonda Rhimes, Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone, Channing Tatum, and Reese Witherspoon.

Tickets for live audiences are now available on 1iota, beginning with a taping on Wednesday, September 10, with Pat Benatar, Roy Wood Jr., and Alex Edelman as the guests at the 30 Rockefeller Plaza studio.

The news of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s return comes in the wake of the death of Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children: River Rose and Remington “Remy” Alexander, who are 11 and 9.

Clarkson previously postponed several of her Las Vegas shows in early August due to Blackstock’s then-unspecified illness. In a statement on Instagram at the time, she said, “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.” Blackstock died at the age of 48 shortly thereafter.

Clarkson reportedly missed tapings of The Voice after his death, which raised questions about whether The Kelly Clarkson Show would proceed as usual this fall. However, a source close to production told Deadline two weeks ago, the show was “on track to start production in early September as scheduled.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 Premiere, September 29, NBC