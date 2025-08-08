Will ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Season 7 Be Delayed After Brandon Blackstock’s Death?

Fans of The Kelly Clarkson show may have to wait a bit longer than expected for new episodes to premiere on NBC.

Just one day after Kelly Clarkson announced the postponement of her Las Vegas Residency shows, news broke that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died at the age of 48 after a private battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep for Blackstock’s family shared in a statement to People on Thursday, August 7. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Clarkson tied the knot with Blackstock in 2013, after which they welcomed their two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9. The Grammy winner filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, and their split was finalized two years later.

Blackstock’s death comes nearly two months after Clarkson wrapped up Season 6 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “That’s a wrap on Season 6! 🥳✨,” the show’s Instagram page wrote alongside a montage of show clips on June 26, adding that Season 7 would be “coming this fall.”

Though NBC has not announced an official Season 7 premiere date, it is likely that filming for The Kelly Clarkson Show could be pushed back in the wake of Blackstock’s death and her Vegas residency postponement. Clarkson currently has more Vegas shows scheduled for November 7-8 and 14-15. According to Ticketmaster, Clarkson’s postponed shows have been rescheduled for July and August of 2026.

The daytime talk show is one of Clarkson’s many projects in the works that could be affected by recent events. Clarkson is set to return as a coach on The Voice for Season 29, which is currently in production and is expected to premiere next spring.

Tickets for episode tapings are currently available for August 21, August 22, September 5, and September 6, suggesting that Clarkson may continue to film The Voice amid her family’s tough time. Multiple outlets previously reported that Clarkson would film the series concurrently with The Kelly Clarkson Show, so her possible return to The Voice could hint that she will also resume taping her talk show.

Clarkson’s upcoming Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson primetime specials are set to keep their original airdates. The specials will see Clarkson sit down with the Jonas Brothers (August 19), Gloria Estefan (August 26), Teddy Swims (September 2), and Lizzo (September 9) to discuss everything from their personal lives to their greatest hits.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, series premiere, Tuesday, August 19, 10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC/episodes available to stream next day on Peacock