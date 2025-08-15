Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire are prioritizing family over work following the death of Brandon Blackstock. The late talent manager is the father of Clarkson’s two children and was McEntire’s stepson during her marriage to his father from 1989 to 2015.

Both Clarkson and McEntire are reportedly missing tapings of The Voice after Blackstock’s August 7 death from melanoma (a form of skin cancer). Seasons 28 and 29 of the show are filming pre-taped episodes this summer, but McEntire and Clarkson are going to have to sit a few out, according to The U.S. Sun.

McEntire is one of the coaches for Season 28 alongside Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Niall Horan. The Sun reported that she already missed some tapings “for obvious reasons” and that “it’s not clear when she will be back. [The show] has two more tapings for the season 28 Knockout Rounds on the last week of August that Reba was scheduled to be at, but that’s it for awhile,” the site’s source claimed.

Season 28 premieres in September and will air its pre-taped episodes for several weeks before going live toward the end of the season. According to The Sun, “It’s unclear if Reba will be back for [the live shows]. The show is working on her schedule right now, not the other way around.”

Meanwhile, Clarkson will be making her epic return to the singing competition for Season 29 with Adam Levine and John Legend. Although the show doesn’t air until 2026, episodes are being filmed now, and Clarkson will reportedly be sitting out while supporting her young children (she was married to Blackstock for seven years before filing for divorce in 2020).

The Sun reported that she was expected to film next week and that The Voice is eyeing another star to replace her during this time. Miley Cyrus and Kelsea Ballerini, who have both previously been coaches on The Voice, are rumored names for the fill-in position. “It’s all still a work in progress,” the source noted.

Clarkson has not publicly spoken out about Blackstock’s death, but she did cancel dates of her Las Vegas residency on August 6. “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she shared on Instagram. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

McEntire has been divorced from Blackstock’s father for 10 years, but still considered the late manager to be her son. “Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God,” she wrote on Instagram. “His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

