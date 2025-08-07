Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Residency Over Ex-Husband’s Illness — Will It Affect Her Talk Show Return?

Kelly Clarkson is taking a break from her Las Vegas residency to deal with a family illness, potentially putting the seventh season of her daytime talk show in jeopardy.

On Wednesday (August 6), the popular singer took to Instagram to reveal her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is ill. Due to this, Clarkson said she’ll be postponing the rest of her Las Vegas residency so that she can be there for their children, River (10) and Remington (8).

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” the former American Idol winner wrote. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

She continued, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

The cancelations come just a month after Clarkson postponed the start of her residency, telling fans, “The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

Clarkson did not share details of her ex’s illness. The former couple were married for seven years before separating in June 2020. The Voice coach previously told People the divorce was “extraordinarily hard,” sharing, “You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet [making music] for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

The news raises questions about Clarkson’s availability for her daily talk show, which is set to return with new episodes in September. So far, the “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker has not spoken on whether Blackstock’s illness will affect the upcoming seventh season of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Back in March, Clarkson missed several show tapings, leading many to wonder whether she was quitting daytime TV. However, a source told NewsNation that she was absent because her ex-husband was sick. “Her ex-husband is sick and she took the kids to see him,” the insider claimed.

While fans await an update on the talk show, Clarkson will appear on TV this month on NBC’s Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, a four-part series, premiering on August 19. The show will see the multi-time Grammy winner chatting with Gloria Estefan, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims about life and music, and will also feature unplugged musical performances.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Premieres, Tuesday, August 19, 10/9 c, NBC