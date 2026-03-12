Jenna Bush Hager Says ‘Regrets’ Not Hooking Up With Secret Service Members

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager is executive producing a new NBC drama series called Protection, which is loosely inspired by her experiences with Secret Service.

While discussing the series on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bush Hager joked about regretting not having a romance with her Secret Service agents.

Protection is Bush Hager’s first scripted television project, with filming for the pilot expected to begin in the spring.

Jenna Bush Hager‘s new TV show may be inspired by her experiences with the Secret Service, but not when it comes to the series’ romantic plot.

Back in January, NBC announced that Bush Hager will serve as an executive producer on the new series Protection. “When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents becomes the target of a mysterious assassin,” the show’s description reveals. “Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

Bush Hager opened up about the project on the Wednesday, March 11, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing, “We have a show called Protection, that hopefully you’ll see on NBC. And it’s actually based on protective units, but some of my experience with Secret Service, who now that I’m a full-grown adult realize they sacrificed a lot to hang out with my family and me. And it’s, I think, a tribute to them, but it’s a mystery and it’s fun.”

She went on to state, “And I never hooked up with my Secret Service men.” Host Kelly Clarkson joked that Bush Hager had “missed opportunities” to have her own Secret Service romance.

“I should have done it!” Bush Hager quipped, while Clarkson jokingly suggested that “missed opportunities” should be the name of Bush Hager’s next book. “I Never Hooked Up With My Secret Service Men and Other Regrets by Jenna Bush Hager,” Bush Hager added.

All jokes aside, Clarkson said she was excited to see how Bush Hager’s Secret Service experiences will influence the new series, as “not many people have that intel.” Bush Hager said she thinks the show will be “really fun” and described it as a mix of Scandal and Six Feet Under.

“What a good sell!” Clarkson remarked.

Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara, are the only two children of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. She spent many years at the White House and surrounded by Secret Service protection, as he grandparents are former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush. She wed her husband, Henry Hager, in 2008, and the two share three kids — Mila, Poppy, and Hal.

Protection marks Bush Hager’s first venture into scripted television. She signed a first-look deal with Universal Studio Group back in 2022 to help develop content for Universal Content Productions, Universal Television, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Universal International Studios, per Deadline.

“Who knew I would ever do something like this, ladies and gentlemen?” Bush Hager said of the show on the January 14 episode of Today With Jenna and Sheinelle. “It’s about different levels of law enforcement, some based on [the] Secret Service. So, y’all know I know about that. And it’s a mystery, and I joined all the pitches because every time, to watch these sometimes jaded executives’ — not all of you — faces drop with the twist, the twist is so good.”

At the time, Bush Hager said that the pilot would begin filming this spring. No casting or release date details have been announced.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Weekdays, Check your local listings

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC