The hit CBS show Tracker has cut its series regular cast in half heading into Season 3, but will the show be drastically different as a result? Maybe, maybe not.

Tracker follows Justin Hartley‘s Colter Shaw, a rewardist who travels across the country helping find missing people. (The through line of the series involves what exactly happened the night his father died when he was a kid; he’s starting to get those answers as of the Season 2 finale.) Those cases come to him from Velma (Abby McEnany) and Teddi (Robin Weigert) in Season 1, then the latter exited, and the former in Season 2. Bobby (Eric Graise) serves as his computer expert, with Chris Lee recurring as Randy and filling in for him during Season 2 as well. Any legal help, as well as the source of a couple cases, comes from Reenie (Fiona Rene).

After the finale, showrunner Elwood Reid did tell TV Insider he was still figuring out the pieces of the puzzle, the “biggest” of which was “figuring out the Reenie of it all, what Reenie’s world looks like, and figuring out how the team fits around that. What’s been interesting about this show is we’ve done shows that are really — like you saw, there was an episode with Randy this year that worked really well. Then there’s also episodes where we don’t see any of the teams, it’s just Colter all by himself. Those work really well, too.”

Now, McEnany and Graise have also exited the CBS drama, leaving only Hartley and Rene as series regulars for Season 3. So what will that mean for Season 3?

The basic format of the show (Colter looking for a missing person) shouldn’t change. This could simply mean that more of Colter’s cases come from Reenie or simply that he still gets them from Velma (and maybe Teddi), only offscreen, or other people he knows or has helped in the past. As for computer help, we imagine that could still come from Bobby or Randy, just again, offscreen, or maybe in a limited capacity onscreen. This would also mean not having Velma with Reenie in her law office — a great dynamic lost — or it could mean a change of scenery for Reenie, who does have to figure out her world after getting into some trouble last season due to a client.

Tracker, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 19, 8/7c, CBS