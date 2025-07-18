‘Tracker’ Loses 2 Original Cast Members Ahead of Season 3

Eric Graise and Abby McEnany have exited the CBS procedural Tracker as the action-adventure series moves into its third season. The original cast members portrayed hacker Bobby Exley and Velma Bruin, respectively. Only two original cast members remain: Justin Hartley, who plays Colter Shaw, and Fiona Rene, who plays lawyer Reenie Green.

TVLine broke the story on July 18.

The duo follow Robin Weigert, who originally co-starred as Velma’s wife Teddi but was written out of the series after the first season.

Hartley leads the high-stakes drama as Shaw, who travels the country in an RV, helping police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons. Based on the best-selling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the show follows tracker Colter Shaw, who is described in the show’s official logline as, “a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries.”

In the Season 2 finale, Tracker brought Colter to Echo Ridge, where Colter’s mother Mary Dove Shaw (guest star Wendy Crewson) was waiting. The episode ended with Colter confronting a man his brother Russell (guest star Jensen Ackles) saw in the woods with their father the night he died. The mysterious figure named Otto (Alex Fernandez) confirms that he pushed Colter’s father off the cliff, but then offers the shocking reveal that Colter’s mother had asked for his help.

“We have so many ways to go in Season 3. We haven’t even picked up the pieces of it yet,” executive producer Elwood Reid told TV Insider after that cliffhanger.

Reid also stated in the interview, “I haven’t quite figured out the motor of the show yet, moving forward in Season 3, but it’s one of the things we’re going to talk about when the writers get back in the room.”

Tracker, Season 3, Oct. 19, 8/7c, CBS, Next day streaming on Paramount+