[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Tracker Season 2 premiere “Out of the Past.”]

As good as Colter (Justin Hartley) is at his job, he doesn’t always succeed, as we learn right away as Tracker Season 2 begins. There’s a case that’s been haunting him for 10 years.

The premiere begins with Colter using his skills to sneak into a house—he’s even ready to distract the dog with steak—and snoop around (the computer, what’s on the desk, etc.). What catches his eye is a bag of dirt in the freezer. That’s when the person who lives there walks in, and Colter gives him the cliche “Hello, Frank” from the dark in greeting. Frank had been waiting for him to show up to harass him, and Colter says he knows what day it is.

Breaking into his house is a new one, remarks Frank. Colter got tired of watching and refuses to leave until they talk about Gina Picket. She disappeared 10 years ago to the day from a mall parking lot. Frank says he had nothing to do with that, but Colter doesn’t believe him. Frank thinks he messed up and didn’t find out what happened to her, so now he harasses him every year. Colter pins him to the fridge and promises he’ll prove it was him.

At the end of the episode, Colter goes to see Camille (Floriana Lima), Gina’s sister. Yes, he went to see him, and it was the same. She’s had a rough few days, she says, and she knows he gets it. But she suggests they talk for a while. She wants to feel something else and kisses him. Later, in bed, Colter tells her he looked around Frank’s house, got a sample of his handwriting to compare to the letters she got, and found a bag of dirt in the freezer (Frank said he was having it tested for toxins). Colter knows he’s missing something and is so sure that one day, he will find something. He promised he wouldn’t stop until he finds out what happened to her sister, and he won’t.

Elsewhere, Tracker reveals how it’s going to explain Teddi’s absence, with Robin Weigert not returning for Season 2. Teddi’s helping her mom get sorted, and while Velma (Abby McEnany) was going back and forth, “I was getting in the way, you might say, and it really wasn’t good, so I came back. Don’t you worry, because I am staying busy.” She helps Reenie (Fiona Rene) set up her new office.

