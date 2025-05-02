Tracker Season 2 is almost over, and the penultimate episode isn’t just going to bring back Melissa Roxburgh as Colter’s (Justin Hartley) sister, Dory, as TV Insider exclusively revealed. It’s also going to see the rewardist working alongside Reenie (Fiona Rene) to help her client Leo Sharf (recurring guest star Pej Vahdat).

In the Sunday, May 4, episode, titled “Rules of the Game,” when Reenie’s client, Sharf, hires Colter to track down his missing assistant before his company launch, the case takes a personal turn and Reenie becomes entangled in a deadly vendetta threatening both of their lives. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Colter finding out the details of the case.

“She runs away. She takes a fire escape down. She leaves her phone. Her purse. Any idea why?” Colter wonders of the missing Francie. He then turns to Sharf, “I have to ask, your relationship, anything more than professional?”

Sharf insists it’s not. “I’m a lot of things, but I’m not that guy,” he says. There have been “little disagreements here and there, but nothing unusual.”

Reenie jumps in to share her perspective. “I spent a lot of time with them over the past couple of days,” she tells Colter. “If she had a problem with Leo, I think I would’ve known about it.”

Colter then turns the conversation to the company launch. Yes, it’s been stressful, as these things always are, but “Francie never gets rattled,” Sharf says. “She always focuses on the details.” He thinks someone is trying to screw up the launch since he knows a lot of proprietary information and is “crucial to the whole process.”

That’s when the computer beeps, with an alert that the assistant set up for any of Sharf’s priority emails. All messages are encrypted and secure. Watch the full sneak peek above to see a video with Francie reading the demands and her plea to her boss.

Also in this next episode, Roxburgh returns as Dory and “delivers a mysterious piece of the Shaw family’s past,” executive producer Elwood Reid teased for us.

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS