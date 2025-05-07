As two seasons have shown us, there’s no shortage of people who need help from someone like Colter Shaw, the rewardist played by Justin Hartley who uses his survivalist skills to help find missing people.

Tracker has been a hit since its premiere in 2024, topping viewership and ratings charts, and in addition to the weekly cases, there’s also a through line involving Colter’s family to follow. But will it be back for Season 3? Read on for everything we know about the show’s future.

Is Tracker renewed for Season 3?

Yes! CBS renewed nine of its shows at the same time in February 2025, and Justin Hartley’s drama was one of them.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement at the time. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

When will Tracker Season 3 premiere?

It’s too early to say. Chances are it will once again be a fall show, which would mean a late September or early October date.

Who’s in the Tracker Season 3 cast?

Tracker Season 2 stars Justin Hartley (as Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (as Reenie), Abby McEnany (as Velma), and Eric Graise (as Bobby). Between the first two seasons, Robin Weigert, who played Teddi, exited. We’ll have to wait to see if everyone returns for Season 3.

When’s the Tracker Season 2 finale?

Tracker is bringing Colter home to Echo Ridge, the title of the finale, for the Sunday, May 11, season ender. In it, he investigates a diner owner’s disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Plus, Wendy Crewson returns as Colter’s mother, Mary Dove Shaw. We’ll have to wait to see if Colter finds out what really happened the night his father died or if he’s just left with more questions.

Is there a Tracker Season 3 trailer?

Not yet. It’s too early.