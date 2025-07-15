HGTV’s ‘Castle Impossible’ Stars Make Startling Discovery in Chateau Walls

HGTV’s Castle Impossible stars Daphne Reckert and Ian Figueira are continuing to restore a 500-year-old French Chateau, and their mammoth task keeps throwing up surprising discoveries.

The couple took to Instagram earlier this month to share an unexpected discovery behind a plaster wall: an original 400-year-old artwork! The post shows a photo of Reckert shining a torch over the scuffed artwork, which features a child’s face and various floral patterns.

“We have just uncovered 400 year old castle artwork hidden behind our wall! 🏰😳,” their caption read. “We often get asked what it’s like to renovate a French Castle and the best answer for that is we just never know what to expect! We certainly didn’t expect to be uncovering original paintings. What else is hiding behind our castle walls??? 😍”

The pair also shared a video of their discovery on their YouTube channel, The Beau Chateau, which shows them peeling off the plaster and brushing down the wall to reveal the painting underneath.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their excitement over the discovery and to ask when a second season of Castle Impossible is coming to HGTV.

“Incredible!!!! I finished season one in just three days and I’m still thinking about all of your dreamy remodels. Your journey is so inspiring & shows us all to take the leap because it’s so so rewarding,” wrote one Instagram user.

“WOW 😍 magical. I would protect and preserve it in some way it is so beautiful!” said another.

“Restoring the Chateau is like going on an archaeological expedition and I’m here for it,” a YouTube commenter added.

Another said, “Idk if y’all are wanting to do a season 2 of Castle Impossible, but HGTV would be idiots not to offer it. Your show is what’s needed to breathe fresh life into that channel.”

“HGTV must be having a mental breakdown if they can’t decide to keep your show. The show. Is so phenomenal , you two are just delightful! Talent and hard work could not be more fun to watch!” wrote one fan.

Another added, “HGTV PLEASE give us a season 2! The work that they are doing to save this beautiful, historic chateau deserves to be seen!”

“I really hope there is a season 2. My husband even loves it and he NEVER watches any other home shows!” said one viewer.

“Any news on Season 2? Hoping for many more seasons to come because we want to see how the entire estate and all out buildings look when you get them renovated! Literally our favorite show on TV right now!” another wrote.

Castle Impossible premiered on April 29, 2025, and followed married couple Reckert and Figueira as they abandoned their plans of living in California after Reckert inherited her late grandfather’s 130-acre estate just outside Paris, France. The series detailed the pair’s daunting task of restoring the remaining dilapidated floors and buildings on the grounds.

The first season wrapped on June 17, and HGTV has yet to confirm whether or not there will be a Season 2. In recent weeks, the network has axed several fan favorite shows, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach.