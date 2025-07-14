HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Shares Cryptic Message After ‘Married to Real Estate’ Cancellation

Egypt Sherrod is embracing good vibes after HGTV canceled her series, Married to Real Estate. And she is sharing a somewhat cryptic message for fans.

The TV personality brushed off the cancellation blues by reciting some words of wisdom in a Sunday, July 13 Instagram video. “Get with me, babies! I am not in a rush. I am in alignment. And was it meant for me moves in divine rhythm, not in deadlines,” she stated. “And I have never missed a blessing or an opportunity resting in faith.”

Sherrod posted the same inspirational message in the video’s caption. Several fans shared their love for her mantra in the post’s comments section, with one user writing, “Say that Sis! Reason one million why you won’t miss your continued blessings.” Another posted, “Thank you Egypt, I needed to hear this!”

A third commenter wrote that they are “speaking into existence another network will pick up Married To Real Estate,” while another wrote, “Exactly! Correct folks when they say: I see you hustling and grinding out there. Nope👋🏽. I am in alignment 💞. That hustle culture isn’t healthy for MY nervous system. Congratulations on your future endeavors 💕.”

Last month, Sherrod revealed via Instagram that she and her husband, Mike Jackson, learned that their home renovation series, Married to Real Estate, got the axe upon returning from a family vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egypt Sherrod (@egyptsherrod)

“While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful,” she wrote in a June 24 update. “Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all — grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other).”

She continued, “Not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings — and keep it moving. Stay tuned.”

Married to Real Estate is one of several recent HGTV show cancellations, along with Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach. Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum wrote that he was ready to “let go of the anger and hurt of the past,” in a June 26 Instagram upload, and Sherrod agreed with his statement in the post’s comments section.

“Indeed it is!! Anger and hurt are part of sitting in the ashes, a necessary and understandable part of the process,” she wrote. “But once we clear the rubble, we can build back better!!! Onward and upward my friend. The world is still watching and cheering us all on!!”

Earlier this month, Married to Real Estate received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program. “We might be the first show to get nominated after we got canceled! Like, what!?” Sherrod joked in a Wednesday, July 9, Instagram clip of herself and Jackson reaction to the awards nod.

She added, “This should be inspiration for everybody. It certainly is for us, because when you work hard, you’re authentic, you do what you love, and you do right by people, folks are paying attention. And it doesn’t matter, all the other noise. What matters is that you’re creating impact, and that’s what the world needs right now.”