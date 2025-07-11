HGTV’s Keith Bynum Makes Surprising Statement About ‘Bargain Block’ Ending

Keith Bynum was shocked when he learned that HGTV wasn’t renewing his home renovation show, Bargain Block, last month, but having had a month to reflect, he now says he’s “really looking forward” to it ending.

The HGTV fan favorite, who hosts the Detroit-based Bargain Block with his partner Evan Thomas and local real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (July 10) to answer fan questions.

When one fan asked what he’s looking forward to in 2025, Bynum responded, “This is kind of strange, but one thing I’m really looking forward to is the last episode of Bargain Block airing. It’ll be a lot of emotions that day, but it’ll also be officially the turn of a new page. And I think Evan and me and Shea are ready for it. But the next page is going to be quite fun.”

There are still four episodes remaining of Season 4, which are set to start airing on August 20, Thomas’ birthday.

Bynum announced on June 17 that HGTV hadn’t renewed Bargain Block for a fifth season, sharing the news in his Instagram Stories. He followed up with a post on June 22, saying he and Thomas had been “put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation” and “TV is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.”

As for whether fans will see the Bargain Block team on TV in the future, Bynum shared some positive news. After one Instagram user asked, “Tell us we will see you on TV somewhere,” Bynum replied, “Y’all will, don’t worry, don’t worry.”

He also assured fans he and Thomas wouldn’t be leaving Detroit, even though they have ongoing projects in New Orleans. “I keep worrying yall are leaving Detroit. Are yall staying?” asked one user, to which Bynum responded, “I get this question a lot, too. We ain’t leaving Detroit.”

“I’ve said this many times, but we’re not going anywhere,” he continued. “We’re expanding our business there, love it there, Michigan. And New Orleans. But, not leaving Detroit.”

Bargain Block, which premiered in 2021, followed Bynum and Thomas as they transformed run-down properties in Detroit into dream homes. In October 2024, they took the series to the Big Easy for the spinoff Bargain Block: New Orleans.

Since mid-June, HGTV has axed several shows, including Izzy Battres‘ Izzy Does It, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson‘s Married to Real Estate, Jonathan Knight‘s Farmhouse Fixer, and Alison Victoria‘s Battle on the Beach, which she hosted alongside Taniya Nayak and Ty Pennington.