What To Know HGTV announced more new and returning shows joining the network’s 2026 lineup.

One new series will star a pair of Nobody Wants This costars.

HGTV recently announced that new episodes of Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers will premiere later this month.

With 2026 just a few weeks away, HGTV revealed more shows that fans can expect to see on their screens next year.

For starters, Daphne and Ian Figueira will return for the second season of Castle Impossible in 2026. The show’s debut season, which premiered in April, garnered 14.1 million viewers across linear and streaming, per HGTV. Season 2 will continue to follow the couple as they renovate Daphne’s late grandmother’s 500-year-old home in France.

“After a year of tireless work on the sprawling property, this season the Figs will focus on the revival and sustainability of their historic Chateau de Lesigny by expanding their wedding and event businesses to finance the much-needed renovations,” Season 2’s description reads. “In the eight new episodes, Daphne and Ian will work on pivotal rooms for their businesses including a honeymoon suite in the dove tower, a tea salon, a dungeon tavern and a library, in addition to restoring the chateau’s gatehouse as a residence for Daphne’s granny.”

Jack McBrayer will also return to HGTV in 2026 with 16 new episodes of Zillow Gone Wild. Like Castle Impossible, the show earned impressive ratings, with over 14.8 million viewers tuning in on linear and streaming.

“The series will continue to take viewers on tours of the weirdest, wackiest and wildest properties on the market,” the show’s logline states. “Jack will meet the characters who have embraced non-traditional homes with their distinctive décor and imaginative architecture and will explore each home’s unique history, as well as the intriguing backstories of the buyers and sellers. Each abode will be ranked on its unique attributes, and one house will be selected as the ‘wildest’ of them all at the end of each episode.”

Joining HGTV’s lineup of new shows premiering in 2026 is Wild Vacation Rentals. Actress and comedians D’Arcy Carden and Sherry Cola will “embark on an epic girls’ trip of a lifetime to visit America’s extraordinary vacation homes” in the eight-episode series.

“Sherry and D’Arcy will explore three of the most enchanting, eccentric and downright bizarre rentals that the country’s hot destinations have to offer, ultimately picking one ‘must stay’ property per episode,” reads the show’s synopsis. “With today’s endless getaway possibilities—from a cave to a bird’s nest and a missile silo to an old western town—the duo will find the top spots that are worth travelers’ time and money, sharing the homes’ hilariously honest reviews, unbelievable stories straight from the owners, and incredible designs and unique quirks.”

Premiere dates for the new and returning shows have not been announced.

“HGTV is going full steam ahead into next year,” Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “We’re bringing back shows like Zillow Gone Wild and Castle Impossible that deliver both ratings and entertainment value to our viewers and trying new escapist formats like Wild Vacation Rentals that will take fans to places they never dreamed of from the comfort of their own home.”

Earlier this week, HGTV also announced that eight new episodes of Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers will premiere starting Monday, December 29, at 8/7c. The series will follow the twins as they “fix problematic properties for frustrated families when moving isn’t an option,” per the show’s description.