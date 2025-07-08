When Does ‘The Price Is Right’ Return With New Episodes?

The Price Is Right aired a special July 4 episode dedicated to first responders to the California wildfires of 2025. That was the last episode for a while from the beloved game show, which is also daytime TV’s top-rated daytime series. So, when will one of audience’s favorite games return with new episodes?

It was a milestone year for the hit series as it celebrated the 10,000th episode of The Price Is Right on February 26, 2025, on CBS. It was part of The Price Is Right Season 53, which premiered on September 23, 2024, and continued through June 27, with the July 4 bonus episode tacked onto the end of the season last week. The show is now on a summer vacation, but it will come back later this year.

When does The Price Is Right return?

The Price Is Right Season 54 will likely premiere in September 2025, with The Price Is Right at Night slated to air on Wednesdays at 9/8c starting in January 2026 (see the CBS fall 2025 schedule here).

An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time, but the game show has premiered at the end of September for several years in a row now. Given that episodes air daily on CBS, expect a Monday premiere date for its return. We’d predict that Season 54 will kick off on either Monday, September 22, or Monday, September 29. It will likely air in its usual time slot of 11a/10c on weekday mornings.

Where can I watch episodes of The Price Is Right?

While you wait for the return, past episodes of The Price Is Right — including installments from Season 53 — can be streamed on Paramount+. There are always Price Is Right reruns airing somewhere on TV throughout the year, so Drew Carey and late former host Bob Barker are never too far.

The Price Is Right, Season 54, Fall 2025, CBS