‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Car After Being Just One Number Off

There’s only a few weeks until The Price Is Right comes back for a new season, but the game show aired one final episode on August 28. With this, contestants’ dreams of winning a big prize were unleashed. However, the first contestant of the day didn’t get off to a great start.

Ryan was the first contestant of the day after bidding $1,800 on Burberry accessories, which included a belt, a bifold wallet, and gloves for him; a belt, a scarf, and gloves for her. The prize was actually $2,980. Because Ryan was the closest, she won the prize and got to play a game for a bigger prize.

Temptation is a game played for a car and four smaller prizes. The contestant is shown the first digit in the price of the car. They then have to guess the next four digits. They do this by being shown the prices of the other four prizes. A number from the price of each prize is a number in the car. If they guess the price of the car correctly, they win it and all of the prizes.

The first number of the car for Ryan was two. The first prize was $2,242 in cash. She picked four.

The next prize was a Bauer tool kit, which included eight tools, a steel utility cart, and a 30-foot measuring tape. It was priced at $1,113. For this one, Ryan picked three.

The third prize was three video game consoles and four games, valued at $966. Ryan picked six as her next number.

For the fourth and final prize, Ryan had to guess the correct number from a pair of tennis racquets that came with two bags and three balls. It was priced at $550. Ryan picked five as her final number. This made the total she picked for the car $24,365.

After host Drew Carey asked if the price looked good to her, Ryan said it did. He offered to let her change them, but she stuck with what she had.

The reason why the game is called Temptation is that Ryan had the opportunity to take all four prizes, totaling $5,071, and sit down or she could risk it all and go for the car and all the prizes.

She decided to go for the car. Drew Carey revealed the numbers she picked one by one. They were all correct until she got to the last one. Ryan picked five, but it was zero, making the price of the car $24,360.

Ryan lost and went home with only her designer accessories. “That’s ok! I get to spin the wheel,” she said.

“Aww, man,” Carey said.

During the Showcase Showdown, Ryan spun a 135 on the wheel, so she didn’t advance to the Showcase.

The Price Is Right, Season 54, September 2025, 11a/10c, CBS