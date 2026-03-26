See David Bromstad Deal With ‘Tough’ Client on ‘My Lottery Dream Home’

What To Know In the latest episode of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, David Bromstad shared several quippy interactions with the daughter of his clients.

Fans reacted to Bromstad and the teen’s humorous interactions via social media.

The episode followed Bromstad as he helped the family find their perfect property in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The latest episode of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home saw David Bromstad meet his match with a client.

Ahead of the Friday, March 20, episode, HGTV’s Instagram page shared a montage of clips between Bromstad and the daughter of the episode’s main clients, Mariella. “David’s toughest client yet (a teenager),” the network jokingly captioned the video, which was set to dramatic music.

The footage showed several of the pair’s interactions from the episode. “What would you turn this into?” Bromstad asked Mariella about one of the home’s rooms, to which she replied, “Painting.” When asked if she likes to paint, Mariella dryly replied, “And writing poems. My two favorite things.”

Another moment features Bromstad showing the family one of several bedrooms in a home. “Is this good for you?” he asked. Mariella responded, “Well, we gotta see that one first.” Though Bromstad assured her the other bedroom was “equally as large,” she stated, “That doesn’t matter. We need to see that one first.”

He quipped, “What else can I do for you, your majesty?”

The third moment in the video featured Bromstad asking Mariella for her thoughts on a space. “Do you like it, or do you hate it? I can’t tell,” he questioned. To his surprise, she answered, “I like it.” Relieved, he stated, “OK, good. OK, I have to hear words.” His comment earned a smile from the teenager.

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Fans reacted to Bromstad and Mariella’s interactions in the post’s comments. “I have to hear words … lol 👏👏👏,” one person wrote. Another added, “‘What else can I do for you, your ahem … majesty’ he’s great! He knew how to work it! 👏 😂.”

Someone else shared, “David matching energy 💅🏽 has me rolling 🤣.” A different person posted, “David is so so silly. I luv him !!!!! ❤️.”

Some commenters supported Mariella, noting that HGTV’s Instagram video edited the pair’s conversations to make them appear more dramatic than they were in the actual episode. “Some of you didn’t watch the episode and it shows. She was playful cheeky and I’m sure she was coached by producers,” one person stated. “I felt like she was just a shy teen and they tried to give some screen time and attention by doing so.”

Another shared, “I watched it tonight. She wasn’t a talker and David said I need to hear words. Teenagers are not always vocal these days because they use digital devices to communicate. I think 🤔 it was just a way to get the young girl involved in the house hunting situation. I believe she did very well. 🏡❤️.”

The episode followed Mariella and her parents, Molly and Patrick, as they searched for a home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with a budget of $950,000 to $1 million. Unlike many of the show’s clients, Molly came into money after the death of her mother, rather than winning big on the lottery.

With Bromstad’s help, the family ultimately decided to build their dream property. However, the episode later revealed that the family ended up purchasing a spec home because building the home would take too long.

My Lottery Dream Home, New Episodes, Fridays, 9/8c, HGTV