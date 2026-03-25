What To Know The second season of House of David will arrive on Prime Video in full on Friday, March 27.

Series lead Michael Iskander, along with cocreators Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin, preview what’s ahead after the slaying of Goliath.

A horse whinnies in the middle of a chaotic battle set in Israel’s Elah Valley. Fierce Philistine and Israelite soldiers wave swords and spears at each other while fighting both on horseback and on foot. What has everyone so worked up? Just the fact that an inexperienced young sheepherder named David (played by 24-year-old Michael Iskander) has faced off against the 11-foot-tall Philistine giant named Goliath (Martyn Ford) and, with just a sling and a well-aimed stone, killed him.

When House of David‘s second season begins, war has officially broken out, and the primary goal for the Israelites is to keep David, who is poised to become king of Israel, safe at any cost. After all, slaying Goliath was just the start of David’s Biblical story — and we’re far from its end.

It’s April 2025, and TV Guide Magazine is outside Athens, Greece, with a front-row seat at a dusty rock quarry, the same spot where the legendary David and Goliath showdown wrapped up the Bible drama’s first season, and where this battle now unfolds. It’s hard to believe we aren’t in Israel as the rustic setting, aged costumes, and ancient-looking weapons and props transport us back to 11th-Century BCE.

Produced by Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, House of David is riding the wave of its Season 1 success. Premiering last February, the show reached more than 44 million viewers worldwide and took the coveted number one spot on Prime Video in the U.S. It’s part of the ongoing popularity of faith-based TV, with viewers flocking to shows like The Chosen (also on Prime Video) and event series like Fox’s The Faithful. But, of course, it’s no surprise that the dramatic stories of iconic Bible figures like Jesus Christ and King David make for riveting television.

Even before David’s life-changing fight against Goliath, he knew he was destined for greatness when he was anointed the future king of Israel by the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang). “David is picked and then, all of a sudden, he gets thrown into the battlefield,” says Iskander, who understands his alter ego’s precarious situation all too well. “I felt very similar [to David], since this is my first time in front of a camera. Everything has been a learning experience,” he says. It’s helped that both David — and Iskander — are quick studies.

But with David’s most famous story behind him, what’s next? “We begin Season 2 with the aftermath of David killing Goliath, which triggers this enormous battle, and then David’s rise as a warrior and a rock star celebrity in Israel,” says executive producer Jon Gunn. Executive producer and director Jon Erwin adds, “It’s a transformation for David.”

Many of the show’s core relationships are evolving, too, the most prominent being between David and King Saul (Ali Suliman). The royal spent the first season going mad as he saw dark visions that left his throne on shaky ground. At the start of Season 2, the war against the Philistines seems to have grounded him, but how long will that last? “Mentally and spiritually, Saul feels that he’s defeated his demons and has been healed of some of these things that have tormented him,” says Gunn. “The truth is that he’s still clutching to a power that’s no longer supposed to be his, and

it is corrosive.”

One of Saul’s decisions that causes a rift with David comes in the second episode, when he commands David to marry his daughter, Mirab (Yali Topol Margalith). But David has already made plans with Mirab’s younger sister, Mychal (Indy Lewis). The pressure creates a juicy love triangle. “The sisters have a lot of tension that they will grow through,” Erwin says.

And the king’s visions do return, feeding his paranoia about having his power usurped. His mental state will erode to the point where he not only grows jealous of David’s popularity and prowess as a warrior, but he also starts to resemble a certain cinematic villain. Says Gunn, “Saul becomes truly like the Darth Vader of the series.” As a result, David will have to learn the ins and outs of politics to survive.

Despite the Star Wars mention, Gunn promises that all the twists and turns come straight from the Old Testament. “Many of the things that people question, like, ‘Oh, that seems sensationalized,’ or ‘That seems like the Hollywood version,’ they go back and read the Bible and [realize] that’s actually in there,” he says. “There’s a reason these stories are so transcendent and still with us.” That’s real divine strength.

House of David, Season 2 Premiere, March 27, Prime Video