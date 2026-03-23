When Will Savannah Guthrie Be Back on ‘Today’? Details on Her Return

What To Know A new report alleges that Savannah Guthrie may soon return to NBC’s Today.

Savannah has been absent from the morning show amid the investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Savannah shared her intention of returning to the show while visiting the Today set earlier this month.

Savannah Guthrie‘s return to Today could happen sooner rather than later.

The Today anchor has been absent from the NBC morning show since February, as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues. Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31 and was reported missing by family members the following day. Hoda Kotb has served as Savannah’s primary on-air replacement, while other hosts such as Sheinelle Jones and Laura Jarrett have also stepped in amid Savannah’s absence.

According to a Page Six report published on Sunday, March 22, Savannah is hoping to return to Today next month, after her children‘s spring break ends. (Savannah shares her daughter, Vale, and son, Charley, with her husband, Michael Feldman.)

The report noted that most New York City public schools will be on spring break from Thursday, April 2, through Friday, April 10. A source told the outlet that Savannah wants to spend as much time as possible with her family before returning to Studio 1A.

Per the outlet, Kotb’s schedule will soon be busy thanks to her wellness company, Joy 101. However, her upcoming plans reportedly won’t affect Today too much, as other hosts can step in for Kotb if needed.

A different source contradicted the initial insider’s comments, telling the outlet, “There is no announcement regarding Savannah’s return date, and Hoda will remain filling in for her.”

Savannah returned to the Today set for the first time since Nancy’s disappearance earlier this month. In a March 5 statement, NBC’s PR department said, “Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues. While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

Today‘s Instagram page revealed some of what Savannah told her colleagues during her visit, including thanking the cast and crew for “caring about my mom as much as I do.”

She stated, “I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me. And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be. … I’m holding onto my faith. I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘Where else would I go?’”

Savannah also informed her coworkers that she has “every intention of coming back,” adding, “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”

Savannah shared a new statement from her family via Instagram on Sunday, thanking the city of Tucson for their support and encouraging locals to continue sharing any information related to Nancy’s disappearance. “Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even recognize is significant,” she wrote. “We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

She continued, “We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life, but we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

Today, Weekdays, 7a/6c, NBC