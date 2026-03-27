What To Know Martin Scorsese’s The Saints debuts a new standalone Easter special devoted to Mary.

Here, series creator Matti Leshem previews what fans can expect.

How on Earth might Mary (Bar Misochnik), a young would-be wife, explain to her fiancé Joseph (Tom Graziani) the mysterious complications of her obvious pregnancy? It is the most fraught moment from the latest episode of the Fox Nation docudrama Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints.

Yet, there is glory in the pleading eyes of the woman destined to give birth to Jesus. She explains the mystery: “It came as a ray of light,” Mary tells an incredulous yet softening Joseph. “But then I heard a voice. And then I knew.”

This knowledge sends the young couple on their ancient journey, which forms the bedrock tale of the New Testament. This new hour, which includes the Crucifixion and the Resurrection, premieres during the Easter season, a perfectly timed stand-alone entry on the streaming service’s most popular series.

“Mary knows from the beginning that her son is on some kind of a path toward, on the one hand, greatness and, on the other hand, some terrible destruction,” says series creator Matti Leshem, who directed this episode and costars as Herod. “And while she understands that it has to happen, she’s still a mother who grieves for her son. I tried to portray her in a way that is very human and doesn’t disavow the Gospel in any way.”

That method put him in solid agreement with Scorsese, who bookends each episode with a narration. Plus, he has a discussion of each saint’s legacy with a trio of experts on Catholicism after. In the chat following this episode, Martin Scorsese points out, “In the Christian faith, Mary is a pillar. In real life, you start to see her terror, astonishment, confusion, love, sorrow.”

Leshem feels blessed to have their collaboration, which includes choosing the saints to cover (Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Francis of Assisi, and Mary Magdalene were among Season 1’s notable picks), Scorsese’s script notes, and discussions in the editing room. And it was Scorsese who suggested the scene — not represented in the Gospels — at the episode’s end in which Mary beautifully bonds with a resurrected Jesus. In a sense, it perfectly captures Scorsese’s regard for the Resurrection as the “redemption of humanity.”

“The actors were ready for that scene, and it was almost as if some spirit overtook the space, and it was so moving,” Leshem recalls. “You just saw it as such a human look at what might have been.”

The Saints, Thursday, March 27, Fox Nation