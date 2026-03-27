Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Hits Back at Trump After He Demands She Gets Fired

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov fired back at President Donald Trump on Thursday night (March 26) after he said The Five would be a better show without her on it.

Trump made the comment when he called into Thursday’s edition of The Five, telling the panel, “I like all of your shows. I’m glad Jessica’s not there. No, actually, I think your show would be better without her. But who am I to say that? I think it would be a lot better.”

Host Jesse Watters went on to ask, “Mr. President, the next time you do this on The Five, can we have you on set? Because we really want you to sit next to Jessica. I think you’d be a good influence on her. Can you do that?”

“I watch Jessica, and I’m not a fan,” Trump replied. “And she uses fake numbers. She’ll give, ‘Well, he’s only polling 42%.’ That’s not right. Polling very high, actually.” He went on to blast “bad journalists” who write “fake stories,” adding, “I’m sure I’d like her. I’m sure she’s a lovely person.”

“She’s a lovely person,” Watters responded. “We’re working on her. Don’t worry.”

🚨 LOL! President Trump says it’s time for Fox News to fire Jessica Tarlov off The Five And he says it immediately after praising Greg Gutfeld 🤣 “I’m glad Jessica’s not there. Actually, your show would be better without her, but who am I to say that? It would be a lot better.” pic.twitter.com/fSkEszQiVS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

The president then inquired about Tarlov’s absence from Thursday’s episode, saying, “Tell me, did she not want to do it, or did you kick her off the show?”

“No, we didn’t kick her off,” Watters said. “She had a previous schedule that she couldn’t change.”

Tarlov, a Democratic Party political strategist and rotating co-host of The Five, later took to X, responding to a clip of Trump’s comments on the show.

Was so bummed to miss the show today! But I definitely would’ve said he’s even inflating his numbers to 42%! https://t.co/70uWYNrBox — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) March 26, 2026

“Was so bummed to miss the show today! But I definitely would’ve said he’s even inflating his numbers to 42%!” she quipped.

The latest Fox News poll, released on Tuesday (March 25), shows Trump at a 41% approval rating.

This isn’t the first time Trump has slammed Tarlov. Last July, after the Fox News host called for gun control after a New York City shooting, the president posted on Truth Social, “I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov of THE FIVE. A real loser!!! DJT.”