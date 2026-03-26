‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jules & Winston (Finally) Make It Official

What To Know Thursday’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy finally brought the will-they-or-won’t-they saga of Winston and Jules to a head.

Plus, Miranda Bailey will have a big decision to make after one of her residents went rogue in a way not unlike she has in the past.

The will-they-or-won’t-they saga of Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) and Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) on Grey’s Anatomy finally came to a head on Thursday (March 26) night’s new episode, “Take Me to the River.” Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Episode 15.

After the two continued to get hot and heavy in the supply room, Winston decided to break things off with his OB nurse girlfriend — except, it was her birthday, and she was all too excited to spend it with her cardio god boyfriend. At first, Millin was upset that there was any hesitation on his part, but eventually she agreed that it was the right thing to do, not to ruin the woman’s birthday with an unexpected breakup. In the end, though, Ndugu decided on his own to call things off with her and went home with Jules, even if her egg-freezing efforts meant they had to actually just watch a movie together that night.

It’s been a long road for these two, but finally, they’re official. We’ll have to wait and see whether they’re endgame or not.

In other news, as the teaser for the episode indicated, Owen (Kevin McKidd) did get a job offer from the rural hospital he and Teddy (Kim Raver) trekked out to help, but he turned it down, despite some bold overtures from their chief. With just a few episodes left in the season, it remains to be seen exactly where and how these two will be heading away from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital together, as their earlier-announced, impending exit foretells.

Also now hooking up are Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) and his doe-eyed and not-so-secret admirer, Dani Spencer (Jade Pettyjohn). Lucas is still reeling from the death of Katie (Samantha Marie Ware), of course, and furious with Simone (Alexis Floyd) for inadvertently preventing her from being at home at the time it happened. But apparently, Dani finally got his attention. Something tells us this one won’t be built to last, but we shall see!

Elsewhere in the episode, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is going to have a decision to make about Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) after he admitted to surreptitiously injecting a surgical patient with the tumor-shrinking serum they’ve been working on together. Miranda has, of course, been known to go rogue with experimental treatments herself — remember when she injected a child with deactivated HIV against his parents’ wishes and let an intern take the blame for it? But she’s not always been sympathetic to others in these situations, so we’ll have to see how she handles Kwan’s righteous disobedience.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC