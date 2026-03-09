HGTV’s Erin & Ben Napier Revisit Old ‘Makeout’ Spot on ‘Home Town’

What To Know The latest episode of HGTV’s Home Town saw Erin and Ben Napier renovating the maternity ward of their local hospital.

Erin and Ben detailed how the hospital played a role in the early days of their relationship.

The project was an emotional one for the couple, as they shared their appreciation for the hospital’s staff.

Erin and Ben Napier‘s latest renovation project holds a special connection to their relationship.

On the Sunday, March 8, episode of HGTV’s Home Town, the couple redesigned rooms for the South Central Regional Medical Center’s maternity ward. The pair transformed one room in each of the ward’s three departments into prototypes for the entire ward’s future renovation.

The project was sentimental for more reasons than one. Not only did Erin give birth to the couple’s two daughters — Helen and Mae — at the hospital, but it’s also where her romance with Ben blossomed.

“I’m really familiar with this hospital. When we were in college, I was a pharmacy tech here in the hospital,” Erin stated in a confessional. Ben added, “When we were dating, I got the job in the Transport Department for the Physical Therapy Department.”

Erin noted that the two “would meet up and have breakfast and lunch together in the cafeteria.” Ben, for his part, revealed that they would also “make out in the elevator.” Erin confirmed her husband’s comment, joking, “A little bit. Sometimes.”

HGTV shared a clip of the sweet confession via Instagram. “I’m, like we all needed to know this?” one fan joked. Another added, “Y’all were just the cutest in this episode.”

Someone else said of the episode, “I am crying because this to me, is the best renovation, thank you!” Another person posted, “This was truly a warm, wonderful episode, and so deserved!!” A separate user commented, “Every room looks amazing!!”

Ahead of the episode, Erin shared more about her connection to the local hospital on Instagram. “I was born here in 1985. My dad was a department head here for 44 years. This one lovely jeweltoned but cozy room in the maternity ward received me after 2 surgeries, then at my most terrified, going into labor 3 weeks early with Helen, then when Mae was born here too,” she wrote alongside pics of herself and her family in the hospital over the years.

“This is the room where we met Lucy, then where Lottie came into the world during the pandemic. It’s the room where Jesse and Lauren’s babies were all born and my kids met their brand new first cousins. This is the room where mine and Jim’s grandmother met her first great grand child,” she continued. “And tonight, the hospital invites us to update it along with a few other rooms in maternal child. So, I am as invested in this renovation as I would be in a family home.”

Erin added, “I’ve always felt God’s hand in these rooms through the doctors and nurses and the food that was honestly soul comforting, and I guess that’s why I cried (no sobbed? Wept??!!) like a crazy person at the reveal.”

After showing off the newly renovated rooms to the hospital’s staff, Erin and Ben ended the Home Town episode by sharing their appreciation for the maternity ward workers. “Other people might not realize how the hospital becomes a home,” Erin tearfully stated. “It’s like a town within your town, and I have, like, the greatest memories here. … The way you take care of people as if they’re your family, like, you are angels.”

Both Erin and Ben wiped away tears before bidding the hospital staff farewell.

