‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Stuns Ryan Seacrest With Super-Fast $82,000 Win

Wheel of Fortune contestant Angie Sutton, from Dolton, Illinois, shocked host Ryan Seacrest when she solved the Bonus Round in record time. This all happened after fans noticed a snafu with Vanna White.

The episode, which originally aired on September 20, 2024, reaired on Friday, June 13. The game show is in its summer reruns and will air new episodes in September to kick off Season 43, Seacrest’s second season as host.

Sutton played against Barry Wolfsheimer from Jarrettsville, Maryland, and Teresa Vaughn from Paducah, Kentucky. Sutton is a fan of crafting and sewing and claimed to be the queen of razzle-dazzle.

She started off the game by solving both toss-ups. After Vaughn, a concert enthusiast, solved most of the letters in the first puzzle, she landed on Bankrupt. Sutton swooped in and solved “Thrilling Trips & Terrific Tours,” giving her the lead with $17,200, and a trip to Las Vegas.

Vaughn finally got on the board when she solved the next puzzle. However, her luck ran out when she landed on Bankrupt during the Prize Puzzle. Sutton solved “Elephants and Rhinos” and won a trip to Tanzania. This gave her a total of $32,550 and a Wild Card.

It was during this puzzle that fans noticed something odd with Vanna White. “Did anyone see Vanna’s reflection desync from her body on today’s episode? I might be tripping but I think I saw her reflection walking when she was standing still??” one fan wrote on Reddit.

The hostess was seen standing to the left of the puzzle board per the viewer’s perspective. However, the reflection under the puzzle on the stage floor included two Whites. The first reflection was where it should be, as White’s legs could be seen standing to the left. However, there was another reflection in the middle of the screen with White’s legs in motion. Many fans said they saw the snafu and wondered how it happened.

Vaughn solved two of the triple toss-ups while Sutton solved one. Sutton picked up another $8,000 when she solved the final puzzle — “Collecting Vintage Cars.” This gave her a total of $42,550. Wheel of Fortune gave Wolfsheimer, a baseball player, $1,000. Vaughn ended with $9,700.

During the Bonus Round, Sutton chose “Living Things.” Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” She picked “B,M,H,A, and C,” due to her wild card, to round out the puzzle.

It then looked like “_ _L_H_NS.” Before the clock counted down one second, she solved “Dolphins.”

Ryan Seacrest stared at Sutton as she celebrated. “How’d you do that so fast?” he asked.

She won $40,000 giving her a total of $82,550. Ryan Seacrest asked her again how she solved it so fast. “It just worked out,” Sutton responded.

“It did work out,” Seacrest replied.