‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Freak Out Over Weird Vanna White Snafu on Show

Martin Holmes
Comments
Wheel of Fortune Vanna White
Wheel of Fortune/Reddit

Eagle-eyed Wheel of Fortune viewers got a fright during Friday’s (September 20) episode when it appeared Vanna White‘s reflection separated from her own body.

The moment happened in Friday’s episode, which saw a face-off between Angie Sutton from Dolton, Illinois, Barry Wolfsheimer from Jarrettsville, Maryland, and Teresa Vaughn from Paducah, Kentucky. During the Express Round, fans noticed something odd about the puzzle board.

“Did anyone see Vanna’s reflection desync from her body on today’s episode? I might be tripping but I think I saw her reflection walking when she was standing still??” wrote one fan on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum.

The fan included a screenshot, which showed the uncompleted three-word puzzle, “E L E _ _ A N _ S / A N _ / _ _ N _ S.” Long-time letter turner White, dressed in a yellow pantsuit, is seen standing to the left of the puzzle board per the viewer’s perspective.

Vanna White on Wheel

Wheel of Fortune/Reddit

However, the reflection under the puzzle on the stage floor includes two Whites. The first reflection is where it should be, as White’s legs can be seen standing to the left. However, there is another reflection in the middle of the screen with White’s legs in motion.

“Just saw it on the replay. Insane!” said another Reddit commenter.

“Glitch in the matrix,” wrote another.

Another added, “How the heck did this happen? And even in editing how could Vanna’s reflection on the floor be different? Was anybody on here at that taping and know what happened?”

“So that’s even a reflection of a different puzzle…” said another, pointing out how the letters of the puzzle are also different in the reflection.

Adding to the confusion is that the category name was “LIVING THINGS” but suddenly changed to “SAME LETTER.”

“I noticed it too. Maybe Ryan Seacrest isn’t the only new member of the staff,” quipped one Reddit user.

Did 'Wheel of Fortune' Just Air Its Craziest Episode Ever? Ryan Seacrest Reacts
Related

Did 'Wheel of Fortune' Just Air Its Craziest Episode Ever? Ryan Seacrest Reacts

“Surprised they didn’t catch this before air, what a sloppy edit lol,” said another.

Another added, “I just watched the scene! That mistake really isn’t hard to miss!”

As for the answer to the puzzle, it was “Elephants and Rhinos,” which Sutton nailed to win a Lion World Travel safari in Tanzania worth $12,900. Sutton went on to win the episode and correctly answer the Bonus Round puzzle, giving her a grand total of $82,550 in cash and prizes.

Did you notice the weird reflection glitch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wheel of Fortune, weeknights, check local listings

Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollin in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season: 24
1
Kelli Giddish Breaks Down Her ‘SVU’ Return: A ‘Really Happy’ Rollins, Her New Partner & More
Tia & Tamera Mowry
2
Tamera Mowry Wasn’t Aware Sister Tia Was Getting a Reality Show
Tiffani Thiessen, Leah Remini, Kathy Griffin, Vince Vaughn, Jon Cryer, and Eric McCormack
3
‘Friends’ Turns 30: All the Actors Who Almost Played the Central Perk Pals
Kathy Bates as Madeline in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
4
‘Matlock’ Boss Explains That Major Premiere Twist
Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Eddie, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Gregory Jbara as DCPI Garrett Moore, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, and Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan on 'Blue Bloods'
5
‘Blue Bloods’: 7 Secrets From Filming Sunday Dinner With the Reagans