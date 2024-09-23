‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Freak Out Over Weird Vanna White Snafu on Show

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Eagle-eyed Wheel of Fortune viewers got a fright during Friday’s (September 20) episode when it appeared Vanna White‘s reflection separated from her own body.

The moment happened in Friday’s episode, which saw a face-off between Angie Sutton from Dolton, Illinois, Barry Wolfsheimer from Jarrettsville, Maryland, and Teresa Vaughn from Paducah, Kentucky. During the Express Round, fans noticed something odd about the puzzle board.

“Did anyone see Vanna’s reflection desync from her body on today’s episode? I might be tripping but I think I saw her reflection walking when she was standing still??” wrote one fan on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum.

The fan included a screenshot, which showed the uncompleted three-word puzzle, “E L E _ _ A N _ S / A N _ / _ _ N _ S.” Long-time letter turner White, dressed in a yellow pantsuit, is seen standing to the left of the puzzle board per the viewer’s perspective.

However, the reflection under the puzzle on the stage floor includes two Whites. The first reflection is where it should be, as White’s legs can be seen standing to the left. However, there is another reflection in the middle of the screen with White’s legs in motion.

“Just saw it on the replay. Insane!” said another Reddit commenter.

“Glitch in the matrix,” wrote another.

Another added, “How the heck did this happen? And even in editing how could Vanna’s reflection on the floor be different? Was anybody on here at that taping and know what happened?”

“So that’s even a reflection of a different puzzle…” said another, pointing out how the letters of the puzzle are also different in the reflection.

Adding to the confusion is that the category name was “LIVING THINGS” but suddenly changed to “SAME LETTER.”

“I noticed it too. Maybe Ryan Seacrest isn’t the only new member of the staff,” quipped one Reddit user.

“Surprised they didn’t catch this before air, what a sloppy edit lol,” said another.

Another added, “I just watched the scene! That mistake really isn’t hard to miss!”

As for the answer to the puzzle, it was “Elephants and Rhinos,” which Sutton nailed to win a Lion World Travel safari in Tanzania worth $12,900. Sutton went on to win the episode and correctly answer the Bonus Round puzzle, giving her a grand total of $82,550 in cash and prizes.

Did you notice the weird reflection glitch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.