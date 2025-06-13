When Does ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Return With New Episodes? Season 43 Update

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest‘s first season as host of Wheel of Fortune was a notable win, as he stepped into the role following the legendary Pat Sajak‘s departure in Season 42. Now, fans are eager to solve the next puzzle: When will Seacrest and Vanna White return for Season 43?

The end of the season (the last episode aired June 6, 2025) marked Seacrest’s inaugural outing as the host of the celebrated gameshow, replacing Pat Sajak who wrapped up hosting duties at the Wheel after 43 years, beginning in 1981.

Season 43 will mark Vanna White’s 44th year with Wheel of Fortune. The beloved letter-turner joined the show in 1982 and spent 42 years co-hosting alongside Sajak.

In a celebratory post on Instagram, the official Wheel of Fortune account boasted the wins and highlights of the season with a post that read: “Season 42 wrapped! Over 1,600 puzzles solved (and three hilarious missolves). Over $11,000,000 given away in cash and prizes! Five $100k winners! Over 200 trips won this season! 4 million Wheel Watchers club members! 6 on set mishaps*…all involving Ryan. (Yes, Ryan is okay!) Vanna walked over 37 miles at the puzzleboard!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

When will new episodes return?

The official premiere date for Season 43 has not been announced as of yet, but Season 42 began airing on Monday, September 9, 2024, marking the debut of new host Seacrest as he took over hosting from Sajak. Season 41 premiered on September 11, 2023, so Season 43 will probably begin on a similar timeline in the beginning of September.

What repeat episodes are airing?

The final episode of Season 42 aired on June 6, 2025, closing out the season with the theme “Yearbook Week.” Reruns began airing the following Monday, June 9.

From June 9–13, Wheel of Fortune re-aired “Jetsetters Week,” which originally premiered September 16–20. The week of June 16–20 will feature “Festivals & Celebrations,” a theme that first aired March 31–April 4. Then, from June 30–July 4, the show will spotlight “Out of Office,” a travel-themed week of puzzles and prizes that originally aired February 24–28.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, Fall 2025, check local listings