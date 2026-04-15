‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $71,000 After Epic Fail Has Viewers Screaming

So obvious! Wheel of Fortune fans were “banging their heads on tables” and screaming at their TVs after contestants couldn’t solve an easy puzzle. The puzzle was a famous friendship duo, but the contestant guessed vowels that didn’t make sense.

Tyler Hall, from Fort Worth, Texas, returned to the game for the second time as part of the “Spring Forward” tournament all April long. He won $58,411 in cash and prizes on April 13. He solved the first toss-up on April 14.

The returning champion played against Heidi Edwards, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Jose Hernandez, from Visalia, California. Hall, who is inspired by Harry Styles for being authentically himself, also solved the second toss-up, giving him $3,000.

Due to landing on the $2,500 wedge and solving the same letter for an additional $1,000, Edwards, a woman who had a baby at 50, put $12,250 in her bank when she solved “Hilarious Hollywood Headlines.”

In the Mystery Round, Hall landed on the Wild Card, but had to give it up when he went Bankrupt. The round went even worse when the game show contestants couldn’t figure out the iconic celebrity friends.

The puzzle looked like “MATT DAMON AND _ _N A_ _L_ _ _,” and Edwards called an “H,” which was not in the puzzle. Hernandez, a superintendent for a local builder, guessed a “C,” which was in the puzzle. However, he then wanted to buy an “I,” which was not in it.

Hall came to the rescue, guessing “F” and “B.” He then solved “Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.” Hall landed on a wedge for a trip to Maine, which gave him $11,850.

“How did the two of them not know Ben Affleck?” a Reddit user asked.

“Another puzzle I screamed at the TV almost at the beginning,” a fan replied.

“Had it well before from the couch. Lol,” one said.

“This!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” another replied.

“That duo puzzle was very painful to watch. I didn’t know if the players couldn’t figure out the puzzle or what. I almost banged my head on a table when they were buying vowels, when the answer was quite obvious. I could not understand what they were doing!!” a fan said.

Hall nearly solved the Prize Puzzle, but landed on “Lose A Turn” with only four letters left. Edwards wound up solving “Miles Away From The Everyday” and won a trip to Italy. She had the lead with $24,390.

Hernandez finally got on the board when he solved the first Triple Toss-up. Hall and Edwards then solved one each, giving them all an extra $2,000.

Hall ended the game with $20,450 when he solved the final puzzle — “See The Silver Lining.” This gave him a two-day total of $78,861. Hall will not return for a third night, however.

Edwards was the night’s winner with $26,390. Hernanez took home $2,000.

Edwards chose “What Are You Doing?” for her Bonus Round category. She brought her sister and niece with her to cheer her on.

The contestant was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” by Wheel of Fortune. Edwards picked “C,H,M, and I” for the remaining letters.

The puzzle then looked like “_ _RMIN_ _ _ T_ THE I_E_.” Edwards did not guess anything as the clock counted down.

“Warming Up to the Idea” was the puzzle. $45,000 was in the envelope, which would have given her $71,390.

“My goodness,” Edwards said. She is set to return on Wednesday for her second game.