‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are Confused as Vanna White Wears Glasses on Show

Vanna Vision! Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White sported glasses for the first time on the game show on Tuesday. But fans were left confused as they disappeared halfway through.

On the April 14 episode, White walked out arm in arm with cohost Ryan Seacrest. He asked her why she was wearing glasses since she normally doesn’t. White explained that they were Meta glasses, which allowed fans to see how she sees the show.

A video was posted to YouTube after the episode aired to show fans Vanna White’s perspective from the board. It started out in her dressing room with White asking a producer if everyone was seeing what she was seeing right now, and the producer said yes.

The hostess then walked out onto the set to greet the players for the day. She asked them if they were nervous, and when they responded that they were, she told them not to be. “It’s going to be a fun day! You’re going to win big. See you all in a few hours. Good luck!” she said.

White then went into her dressing room and decided which outfit hanging on the racks she would wear that day, along with shoes. The video then went to her signing postcards for the workers on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Fans could then see White and Seacrest walking from their dressing rooms to the set together. He asked her if there was anything in his teeth, and she said, “No.”

Seacrest then made a “W, O, F” with his fingers as announcer Johnny Gilbert kicked off the show. Then, the video went to the intro of the show, where Seacrest asked why she was wearing them.

“I like it. You look great! I love the glasses,” Seacrest said of White’s black frame.

He then tried to follow White over to the board to see what it looked like, but then said he would “watch the tape.” The video then showed White pressing the letters on the board up close.

When the contestant wanted to solve, she turned around to face them. The distance was a lot further than many may think.

Fans could then see her clapping as they guessed it correctly. At the end of the video, she took them off, turned them around, and said “Bye” as she waved.

However, many were confused as White said that fans could see the video on YouTube during the episode, but it wasn’t posted until after. “Where’s Vanna Vision? – see what Vanna sees with her glasses. They said tonight that you can see what she sees with her glasses on Vanna Vision by going on YouTube dot com WOF, but I don’t see it!” a Reddit user posted.

One fan said, “In the last puzzle, she didn’t have the glasses on. Interested to see what her vision is if she isn’t wearing them.”

“Halfway through the show, they disappeared, and were not mentioned again!” another replied.

“VannaVision was really cool! I love seeing behind-the-scenes stuff like this. ” It’d be cool to see some of Ryan’s POV too,” another Reddit user said.

“That was fun. Love the banter with Vanna and Ryan,” one last fan said.

Other fans complained that the video was too short and badly edited, and that they wanted more. Fans also begged for “Ryan Vision!”

What did you think of Vanna Vision? Let us know in the comments.