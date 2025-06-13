Should ‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Switch Time Slots? Fans Have Their Say

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have always been synonymous with each other, airing back-to-back on weeknights in most places. They also always compete in ratings. But, because the game shows are syndicated, they don’t have specific air times or channels, so in different parts of America, they sometimes air in different orders. And sometimes they don’t air one right after the other.

Reddit users wondered what other fans like better — Jeopardy!, hosted by Ken Jennings, airing first, or Wheel of Fortune? Most markets have one airing at 7pm and then next at 7:30pm, but it varies in different parts of the country.

“7:00 or 7:30. Do you think Jeopardy! works better at 7:00 before Wheel of Fortune or at 7:30 after Wheel of Fortune? For me, it’s always been Jeopardy! at 7:00 and Wheel at 7:30,” the original poster asked.

“I’ve always lived in a Wheel-then-Jeopardy! market and it throws me for a loop when I watch in reverse!” one fan said.

“Same here. I like Wheel first, it warms up my brain for Jeopardy!” another replied.

Wheel then Jeopardy!. Gotta warm up the brain,” someone else agreed.

“Imo Jeopardy! first cause I’m lucky to get one or two questions right where with Wheel I can get like 50-100% of those right during a half hour,” another said.

Another fan said that the game shows air at 3:30 for them. “Jeopardy in primetime feels strange to me,” they wrote.

Others said if Wheel of Fortune was on after Jeopardy!, where they lived they would “never watch it.” “I live in the Charlotte area – Jeopardy! has always been before Wheel. I usually switch channels when it is over. Wheel doesn’t hold my interest,” a Reddit user replied to them. Wheel of Fortune recently underwent a huge change when Ryan Seacrest took over as host after Pat Sajak retired, making a lot of fans tune out.

“I couldn’t care less about the Wheel, it’s a game for simpletons,” a Reddit user said.

Jeopardy! Season 41 will air until the end of July. Wheel of Fortune Season 42 has already ended and will return in the fall. The two hame shows will air for the first time on streaming platforms, starting in September.

Which order do you like better? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, check local listings

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, airing this fall, check local listings

