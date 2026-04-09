HGTV Fans Gush Over New Pics of Erin & Ben Napier’s Mississippi Home

What To Know Erin Napier shared new photos of her and Ben Napier’s Mississippi home via social media.

Fans gushed over the couple’s picturesque property in the post’s comments.

Erin’s post included a snap of her backyard greenhouse and garden, which Ben built for her during a Season 8 episode of Home Town.

As Season 10 of Home Town winds down on HGTV, Erin and Ben Napier are spending some quality time with their family at home.

“Why I am a homebody,” Erin captioned a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, April 8. Erin’s post featured a handful of new photos, including a sweet snap of the couple’s daughters, Helen and Mae, enjoying a sunset swim in the home’s backyard pool.

Other slides featured photos of a puppy playing in their yard, a colorful flower bush, and delicious-looking homemade rolls. The post’s last slide included a picturesque video Erin shot of her backyard greenhouse and garden.

Given the home’s gorgeous exterior spaces, fans understood why Erin describes herself as a “homebody.” One user commented underneath the post, “I’d be a homebody here, too!” Another gushed, “I would never leave other than being wheeled out on the way to heaven, this is DIVINE.”

Someone else shared, “I’d never leave this gorgeous place!!” A different person posted, “This feels like a state resort where you meet your family for a weekend and have snores and see a deer and leave with a full heart.” A separate user commented, “So beautiful!! Nothing wrong with being a homebody.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

One person even asked Erin for advice on creating their own backyard oasis. “What’s [the] diameter and depth of your pool? It’s so perfect,” the fan commented, to which Erin replied, “I think it’s 9′ x 15′ x 4′ deep!”

Home Town returned for its milestone 10th season on HGTV back in January. The series follows Erin and Ben as they give new life to homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Fans of the show may remember when Ben built Erin’s backyard greenhouse as a Mother’s Day present during Season 8.

“We want our girls to grow up learning about loving gardening, like, taking seeds and sunshine and growing food,” Ben said during the 2024 episode. Later in the episode, he added, “I have been up to nearly midnight, every night, for several days, and also up way before the sunrise, working by headlights. I want it to, like, be the perfect gift for Erin, which is something that is thoughtful, something that is connected to her, and something that is beautiful.”

The episode ended with Ben’s big surprise for Erin. “Ben, this is amazing!” Erin exclaimed upon seeing the greenhouse and the garden for the first time.

Ben went on to reveal that the metal fence posts were actually recycled from the ship’s railing posts from the 1997 movie Titanic. “It was a guy who salvaged them when they wrapped the set and they were tearing it down. Over a year ago, I did this, and I have been hanging on to them for so long,” Ben explained, while Erin called the special touch “the coolest thing ever.”

Home Town Season 10, New Episodes, Sundays, 8/7c, HGTV