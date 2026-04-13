Erin and Ben Napier‘s latest Home Town spinoff is officially coming to HGTV after a devastating accident nearly put an end to the series.

Back in August 2025, HGTV announced Home Town: Inn This Together as a part of the network’s 2026 lineup of new shows. The show will follow the Napiers as they help a trio of family friends transform an old building in Laurel, Mississippi, into a “hotel, food venue and storefront,” per HGTV’s initial description.

Later that month, however, Erin broke news via Instagram that the hotel featured on the show, The Heirloom, had been heavily damaged in a fire before it even welcomed its first guest. “Praise God, no one was inside. We held each other and watched while the brave firefighters from the Laurel FD worked for hours to get it under control,” she wrote at the time. “Today feels like a funeral. But I know these people. They won’t give up here.”

Erin also stated that she was unsure if fans would “ever get to see” Home Town: Inn This Together as a result of the fire. “I don’t know what will happen next or if you’ll ever get to see this @hgtv show now. I don’t know much of anything. Pray for my friends and family, please.”

Luckily, the Napiers and their friends got back to work the following month, and in December 2025, they confirmed that the series would still premiere on HGTV in 2026.

Scroll down to learn everything we know about Home Town: Inn This Together so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

When does Home Town: Inn This Together premiere?

The new HGTV series will premiere on Sunday, May 10, at 8/7c. The network has not yet announced how many episodes the show’s debut season consists of.

What will happen on Home Town: Inn This Together?

HGTV described the show as Erin and Ben’s “biggest renovation project” in an April press description. “The Napiers, who have successfully revived many outdated homes and historical locations in their small town, will lean in to help their family and best friends Jim and Mallorie Rasberry and Josh Nowell, who plan to restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel,” the synopsis continues. “The enterprising trio believes the 25,000-square-foot space that’s been vacant for 40 years will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue, and storefront.”

Will Home Town: Inn This Together address the hotel fire?

Yes. Per the show’s description, the Napiers and their friends will “face an array of challenges on the way to make their dream a reality, including: crumbling walls, flooded floors, seven-figure budget dilemmas, and a devastating fire that severely damages the hotel post renovation.”

Has the hotel in Home Town: Inn This Together opened?

The Heirloom hotel in Laurel, Mississippi, has not yet opened, nor has the business confirmed an official opening date.

Home Town: Inn This Together, Series Premiere, Sunday, May 10, 8/7c, HGTV