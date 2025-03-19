Even the strongest couples can deal with feelings of jealousy sometimes. That includes Erin Napier and Ben Napier, who have been married for more than 16 years and together for more than 20.

In an interview with Us Weekly Erin said she trusts her husband “110 percent,” but admitted to struggling with jealousy when she saw Ben’s DMs with a woman “who looks too much like a supermodel to be messaging” him. The messages were about working together, but Erin said she does let her imagination run wild once in a while.

Another example? When Ben came home and took a mid-afternoon shower on a random Tuesday because he spilled something on himself. Erin said she called him out, and although she “was not accusatory,” she “just wanted to let [him] know how creative my mind is.” Ben added, ‘Before she even called, she was like, ‘This is silly. Why am I thinking this?'”

The couple met while attending Jones County Junior College. They knew each other from afar, but first connected when Erin interviewed Ben for the yearbook, and the rest is history. Since tying the knot in 2008, they have also welcomed two daughters together.

For the most part, Erin and Ben don’t deal with trust issues because they’re “together all the time,” she pointed out. “I hear everything that he hears. I’m standing with him when he hears it.”

Although they admitted that date nights are rare — “They happen once or twice a year,” Erin said — the couple makes sure to keep the romance alive, even if it’s just with something super simple. “It doesn’t have to be dressing up and going out at night to a crowded restaurant,” she explained. “It can just be, ‘I’m going to pick you up on my lunch break and we’ll get a hot dog at Costco.”

