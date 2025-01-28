Ben Napier updated fans with some plans for the next season of Home Town. On the same day that he and wife Erin Napier announced that they signed a multi-year deal with HGTV, Ben teased when the next season of their hit show would begin filming.

“Here’s some film from last year,” he captioned the post. “Pictures of @erinnapier and I working or not working. Which, is what we’ve been doing since Christmas. A little of both. We will start filming again soon, but I am wanting to do something different!”

Amid the promise that filming would be commencing shortly, Ben said that he’s ready to start doing podcast interviews. “Today is my brother Tom’s birthday and he told me that we should start being guests on podcasts since it’s all he listens to on the road,” the home renovator continued. “So, if you’ve got a podcast or know of one we should do, shoot me a DM.”

He also listed a number of topics up for discussion, including small towns, gardening, parenting, food, Mississippi, and more.

Season 9 of Home Town is currently airing on HGTV, but the network already announced plans for 32 more episodes to come. The Napiers will be filming through 2027, per their new deal. It’s unclear how many more seasons these episodes will produce, as the number of episodes in a Home Town season have varied. In 2024, Season 8 featured 20 episodes total.

The couple has been with the network since Season 1 premiered in 2017. “The HGTV family is where we belong,” they said in a joint statement about their renewal. “Shows are often impermanent but Home Town endures, we think, because it lives on a network that teaches and gives comfort to people. It’s more than pretty houses. That’s something we are proud to be part of.”

