‘Home Town Takeover’s Ben & Erin Napier Tease ‘Heavy Content’ in Season 3

“We do it all,” Ben Napier declares, teasing the newest season of what HGTV calls its “most ambitious series,” which finds married home-renovation experts Ben and Erin taking their skills to Sebring, Florida.

“This part of Florida, specifically, is different from the Florida you [usually] see,” Ben explains to TV Guide Magazine of Home Town Takeover. “It’s an agriculture town, it’s a racing town, it’s an automotive town. There’s a ton of automotive racing history. It’s a really cool part of the state that kind of gets overlooked, and that was why we wanted to go there.”

Six episodes will cover the couple’s mission to revitalize the city and its structures for visitors and community alike, with the help of other notable HGTV and Food Network stars. And while this is the Napiers’ third rodeo, welcome surprises and challenges still reared their heads. “In real time, we got to do a lot of things this season that we have wanted to do in the past, but COVID or other things got in the way,” says Ben, of the heartwarming moments viewers will see this season.

During last week’s season premiere, the couple set their sights on revamping a soda shop and the historic home of a kindergarten teacher, with the help of Fixer to Fabulous‘ Dave and Jenny Marrs.

In this week’s episode, they’re joined by HGTV’s Jasmine Roth and Food Network chef Mika Leon to tackle a family-owned restaurant and a surprise upgrade for a family who generously helps veterans. “These people whose homes we renovated were just some of the most remarkable people,” says Erin. “It’s emotional for us to think of the way [our work] could change their life.”

It’s that cycle of goodwill that keeps things in perspective for the Napiers, especially in tough situations where things get serious. “There are a couple moments where we had to pull aside and talk to our producers and say, ‘Are we OK telling this?’ And that’s rare. It’s fluffy HGTV. And we love fluffy HGTV. But there’s some pretty heavy content that gets covered this season, and in a beautiful way.”

Home Town Takeover, Sundays, 8/7c, HGTV