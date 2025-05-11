Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Mother’s Day Together

You don’t often see someone’s ex-spouse and current spouse hanging out, but Christina Haack, who was once married to Tarek El Moussa, and her Flip Off costar Heather El Moussa, who is now married to Tarek, have a unique bond. And the two women convened for an early Mother’s Day celebration at the invitation of Brayden, Christina’s son.

“We got spoiled early for Mother’s Day by this cutie,” they wrote in a joint Instagram caption on Friday, May 9, sharing a photo of Brayden with his arms around both mom and stepmom. “Beautiful classroom tea party, sweet notes and lots of love. Hope everyone has a wonderful Mother’s Day weekend as well!”

Christina Haack with her son, Brayden, and his stepmother, Heather Rae El Moussa

Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018, during which time they welcomed Brayden, 9 and daughter Taylor, 14. The Christina on the Coast star moved on with marriages to and divorces from Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Hudson, and Josh Hall, her split from whom she just finalized. Haack is currently dating businessman Christopher Larocca, and after swearing off future marriages during an episode of The Flip Off’s first season, she recently said, “Maybe one more.”

'The Flip Off' Stars Tease Season 2 With New Twist for the Teams
Related

'The Flip Off' Stars Tease Season 2 With New Twist for the Teams

Heather, an alum of Selling Sunset, married Tarek in 2021 after two years of dating, and the couple welcomed son Tristan in 2023.

The El Moussas were set to compete against Haack and Hall during The Flip Off’s first season, but Hall dropped out of the HGTV show midway through filming amid relationship trouble with Haack, who finished the season solo.

And Heather reflected on her and Haack’s relationship in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “I think friendship is a very special thing, like being a friend. And I think we’re getting there, right? We’re opening up to each other about things,” she said. “We help each other through things. We talk about personal things with each other and guide each other through things. So our friendship is developing even more and more.”

