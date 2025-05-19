No, there’s still no confirmation that there will be a Season 2 of The Flip Off, but the show’s stars certainly seem to be pushing for it! Amid continued fan hopes that a second season will feature Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack teaming up to take on Tarek El Moussa, he posted a new video addressing the possibility.

Tarek filmed the clip in response to a fan who commented, “Absolutely need a Season 2. Girls against Tarek lol.” In the footage, he pretended to be hounded by a reporter asking, “What do you have to say about people saying Christina and Heather can beat you in Season 2 of The Flip Off?”

He responded, “Oh, the girls beating me in flipping houses? I think people were drinking way too much on Mother’s Day. Let’s be real…”

For context, he captioned the post, “I think you guys are forgetting who taught them how to flip…” Tarek and Christina used to be married and flipped houses together. They continued working together following their 2018 divorce before eventually going their separate ways. Now, Tarek and Heather work together in their own house flipping business.

The couple competed against Christina in a house flipping competition on Season 1 of The Flip Off. Fans loved to see the exes’ cordial relationship, as well as the bond that Christina and Heather have formed since blending their families (Christina and Tarek welcomed two children before their divorce). Ever since the season finale, viewers have been begging for a Season 2, although HGTV has not revealed whether another installment is coming.

Tarek and Heather were declared the winners of Season 1, as they had a higher return on investment (ROI) for their flipped property than Christina did. However, she was going through a divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, at the time, and has said that she’s game for a rematch.