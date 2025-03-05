‘The Flip Off’ Crowns a Winner: Did Christina Haack or Tarek El Moussa Take Home the Belt?

The house-flipping competition between Christina Haack and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, along with wife Heather Rae El Moussa, came to an epic conclusion during the finale airing Wednesday, March 5. The teams completed their flips and put the homes on the market, and the winner was chosen based on who had a higher return on investment (ROI).

And the winner is … Tarek and Heather!

Jeff Lewis was on hand to announce the results of the competition. Christina bought her house for $605,000 and spent $303,000 to flip it. She listed it for $995,000 and sold it for $1,125,000, giving her a net profit of $217,000 and 23.89% ROI.

However, the El Moussas had a higher ROI of 38.51%. They bought the house for $710,000 and spent $409,000 to flip it. After listing the property for $1,499,999, they were under contract for a $1,550,000 sale, giving them a $431,000 net profit.

When it came to the room-by-room competitions, the El Moussas were also champions. Lewis crowned them the winners for the exterior of the homes earlier in the episode, and they also beat Christina in the kitchen, primary bedroom/bathroom, and miscellaneous rooms. Christina won for the living room and guest bedroom/bathroom. Ultimately, these results didn’t matter, as the final ROI was the deciding factor anyway.

Christina began the season with Josh Hall as her partner, but before the renovations even fully got underway, she became a solo team member when he filed for divorce. Clearly, Christina had a lot on her plate as she was dealing with personal stuff amid the competition. Plus, she chose her home for the flip because it was one that Josh was pushing for, and admittedly, she wouldn’t have picked it if she had to start over.

The Flip Off has not been confirmed for Season 2 yet, but after the results were read, Christina said she definitely wants a “rematch.” She and Heather have also tossed around the idea of teaming up together and taking on Tarek if the show returns.

