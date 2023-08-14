The Chrisley children are returning to reality TV while parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison. Chase, Savannah, Chloe, Grayson, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley (Todd’s mother) will star in a new reality series showing them picking up their lives after their parents were sent to jail.

The so far untitled series is produced by Queer Eye‘s Scout Productions and will be a “continuation of their story,” per People. Scout Productions’ statement added that the series will show the Chrisley family as “they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever.”

Savannah said in a statement that they’re “so happy to be back” in development of a TV show following the cancellation of Chrisley Knows Best last year. The series, which ran for nine seasons, was canceled after Todd and Julie received their sentences.

“We couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions,” said Savannah. “Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives. We’re so happy to be back.”

Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions, said that “collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much-anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” adding that “they’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

Todd and Julie were each found guilty on counts of tax evasion and wire fraud and sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison in November 2022. They reported to their respective prisons (Todd’s in Pensacola, Florida, Julie’s in Lexington, Kentucky) in January 2023. In the time since, their children have been vocal about the difficulties of living without their parents. Todd and Julie reportedly filed for appeals in July.

In a February 2023 episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Savannah said “tons of production companies have reached out and networks that want to do a show.” Added Nanny Faye, “I’m ready to go work. I’m ready to walk down that highway any day… I’m ready… We’ll say ‘Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys.’”