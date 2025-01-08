Chase Chrisley Named as Suspect in Alleged Assault at Twin Peaks ‘Breastaurant’

There is more drama for the Chrisley family as reality star Chase Chrisley has reportedly been named as a suspect in an alleged assault that took place in an Atlanta sports bar on Monday evening (January 6).

According to TMZ, a police report alleges that Chase assaulted the manager of a Twin Peaks “breastaurant” and sports bar. The report notes that officers responded to a call from the restaurant at 7:30 pm but that Chase had left the establishment before law enforcement arrived.

The general manager of the Twin Peaks restaurant claimed that Chase got “really drunk” during his time at the bar and was “disrespectful and belligerent” to staff and fellow customers. The manager allegedly asked Chase to leave the bar several times, but he remained where he was and became even angrier.

After a final attempt to kick him out, Chase is said to have slapped the manager twice on the face. The manager refused medical attention and claimed he wasn’t hurt, but he still filed a police report for “simple assault” against the Chrisley Knows Best alum.

If convicted, a simple assault charge can lead to a maximum of 12 months in jail, a maximum fine of $1,000, probation, community service, and/or anger management classes, per the Georgia-based criminal defense lawyer Stephen G. Adkins.

It appears the Twin Peaks manager was unaware of Chase’s celebrity status until “one of his employees told him that Mr. Chrisley is a well-known celebrity.”

Chase is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are both serving lengthy prison sentences for bank and tax fraud. He appeared in several seasons of the USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best alongside his parents and siblings, Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, and the spinoff Growing Up Chrisley.

Last week, Chase’s ex-fianée Emmy Medders debuted her new beau on New Year’s Day, Christian Dyer, a rugby player for the Rugby Football Club Los Angeles. Medders was previously engaged to Chase, but they ultimately decided to split up in July 2023.

Neither Chase nor any of the Chrisley family have yet to comment on the matter.