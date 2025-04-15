Tarek El Moussa is still being hit with comments about working on The Flip Off with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Haack. The show, which aired its finale in March, featured the El Moussas teaming up against Haack in a house flipping competition, but some viewers felt it was a little strange to see how comfortable the dynamic was between all of the parties.

Well, Tarek addressed the haters in an Instagram post, which featured a behind-the-scenes video of him on set with Heather. While “Easy” by the Commodores played in the background, Tarek looked completely relaxed. The text over the video held one of the popular criticisms: “‘You shouldn’t have filmed a tv show with your wife & ex-wife it’s really toxic and weird,'” it said, along with Tarek’s response: “God forbid a man tries to start a family business.”

Haack got in on the fun by popping into the comments section to say, “They don’t call you ‘norm’ for nothing.” The exes were married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2018. They share two children. Although they were not on the best of terms immediately after their divorce, they now have an amicable relationship.

Meanwhile, Tarek married Heather in 2021 and went on to welcome another son with her. Haack tied the knot with Ant Anstead, whom she shares a son with, in 2018, but they separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce the following year. After three years of minimal communication, the two put their differences aside in 2024 amid Haack’s third divorce from husband Josh Hall.

While Haack and the El Moussas are still getting some criticism for their decision to work together, the response has mostly been positive. “Glad you all didn’t listen. Hands down one of the best shows and can’t wait for a second season,” one commenter wrote. Another person said, “TBH I really wasn’t too thrilled about the idea of the show despite loving all or you and the individual shows. But then I started watching it and it was great!!” and someone else added, “It’s a beautiful thing for your kids to see forgiveness, empathy and that relationships change but their parents will always be their parents.”

A second season of The Flip Off has not been confirmed, but Haack, Tarek, and Heather have all expressed interest in doing the show again. Plus, the high ratings speak for themselves!