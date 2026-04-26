Erika Kirk in Tears While Evacuating White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Shooting

What To Know Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, was emotional while being evacuated from the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

A gunman opened fire at the event, canceling it.

The shooting happened seven months after Erika’s husband was killed.

Erika Kirk was in tears while being evacuated from the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a shooting incident.

On Saturday, April 25, a gunman opened fire shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET in an upper level of the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C. The suspect, a 31-year-old man from California, was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President JD Vance nor any other attendee was injured. Later, the POTUS said that a Secret Service agent who was shot in their protective gear was “doing great.” NPR reported.

Erika, the widow of Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk — who was shot and killed in September 2025 — attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a guest of Fox News.

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In video footage posted via Instagram by CNN’s Sara Sidner, a visibly shaken Erika, 37, was led out of the Washington Hilton after the suspect opened fire. “I just want to go home,” she said while walking quickly and fighting back sobs. Later, FBI Director Kash Patel was spotted consoling her, People reported.

Erika was among the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attendees who hid under tables as the shooter was neutralized during the attack. Meanwhile, Trump, Vance, and first lady Melania Trump, and other cabinet members were immediately rushed off the stage.

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The incident came seven months after Erika’s husband was shot and killed at 31 while speaking at Utah Valley University. Last week, Erika backed out of a Turning Point USA appearance with Vance in Athens, Georgia, because she was concerned about “very serious threats” made against her.

Although the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was canceled on Saturday, Trump called for the event to be rescheduled within 30 days.