What To Know Jimmy Fallon made a surprise cameo on SNL UK’s “Weekend Update.”

The segment featured playful banter about cultural differences and celebrities.

Earlier in the episode, Fallon also appeared during Nicola Coughlan’s monologue.

As they hosted another edition of the British “Weekend Update”on Saturday Night Live UK, Ania Magliano and Paddy Young got a boost from a longtime anchor of the American “Weekend Update.” That’s because Jimmy Fallon, an alum of the U.S. Saturday Night Live, joined the duo in a surprise SNL UK cameo on April 25.

During Magliano and Young’s “Hand in Hand” sequence, Magliano observed that the U.K. and the U.S. are drifting apart and that the “special relationship is in trouble.” And that’s when Fallon emerged from below the “Weekend Update” desk, Variety reports.

“We’re just two hosts, sat next to a more famous host, asking him to boost our ratings,” Young said.

Magliano told Fallon it’s clear America’s “been seeing other people” but pointed out that the U.K. was the States’ first love — and the source of Harry Styles.

“Yeah, we took your Harry Styles and made Benson Boone,” Fallon quipped. “Our one flips.”

Then Magliano said, “Sure, merging our cultures has gone badly in the past. Look at Lily Allen’s marriage.”

To which Young said, “Sometimes it goes well. Look at Lily Allen’s album.”

Then the British and American comedians pointed out how they say things differently, like “aluminum” versus “aluminium” and “parking lot” versus “car park.”

When Fallon said “Epstein,” Magliano said “Andrew.” When Fallon said “Epstein” again, Young said “Mandelson.” And when Fallon said “Epstein” a third time, Magliano said “Stephen Hawking.”

“Stephen Hawking was there?” an astonished Fallon responded.

“Stephen Hawking was there,” Magliano and Young asserted.

Earlier in the episode, Fallon popped up during Nicola Coughlan’s monologue. He told the Bridgerton star he was going to let her in on “the biggest secret of SNL”: The show is actually live, meaning she can do whatever she wants, and no one can stop her.

“You can rub this man’s hair if you like,” Fallon said, ruffling an audience member’s coif. And then another audience member caught the Tonight Show host’s attention.

“Look who it is: Sir Paul McCartney himself,” Fallon said, singling out an audience member who looks nothing like Paul McCartney.

“I don’t think that’s a Beatle,” Coughlan said.

“Well, every American thinks everyone from England is in the Beatles,” Fallon cracked.

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