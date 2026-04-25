‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Christopher Meloni & Mariska Hargitay Reunite Now That He’s ‘Freshly Unemployed’

What To Know Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay unexpectedly reunited.

Meloni shared photos of their outing on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans.

The cancellation of Organized Crime after five seasons has led to widespread fan calls for Meloni’s character, Elliott Stabler, to make guest appearances on SVU.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited now that the actor behind Elliott Stabler is “freshly unemployed” after Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

On Friday, April 24, Meloni took to Instagram with a photo of himself and Hargitay, who plays the iconic Olivia Benson. The update came after news broke of Organized Crime‘s cancellation after five seasons on April 16.

“What one does on a random Thursday when still in LA and freshly unemployed,” he captioned the update. “Dinner hang with pals @therealmariskahargitay.”

In the featured image, Meloni, 65, snapped a selfie while donning a blue checkered blazer with a lighter blue undershirt and sitting next to Hargitay at a restaurant. The actress, 62, opted for an all-black look during the outing. After two similar pictures of Hargitay and Meloni, the fourth and final photo in the carousel seemingly showed Hargitay taking a selfie with Rachel McAdams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)

In the comments, Law & Order fans rejoiced over the unexpected Stabler-Benson reunion while lamenting Meloni’s current unemployment. One Instagram user demanded, “We want @chris_meloni again in the Law & Order: SVU ….”

A second echoed, “I better see Stabler in at least one episode of SVU season 28!!! 🙌.”

Nicky Torchia, who played Meloni’s onscreen son, Eli Stabler, wrote, “My two favorites. Miss you both.”

Someone else declared, “You being ‘freshly unemployed’ IS A CRIME @chris_meloni!! I hope the powers that be can have you make your way back to SVU some way, somehow, if you want ofc! We, the loyal fans and stans, want this please 🙏🏽 😢🤍🤞🏽.”

A different fan agreed, writing, “Freshly unemployed is diabolical work, but I will accept these pictures as an apology 😂.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Ughh… I’m so upset they canceled the show. Elliott Stabler is a presence and needs a platform! Can you rejoin SVU?”

What do you think about Benson and Stabler’s reunion? Would you like to see their characters reunite in SVU?

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC