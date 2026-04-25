Trump Unharmed After Shots Fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

What To Know President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Cabinet members were safely evacuated after gunshots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Law enforcement quickly secured the scene, apprehended the shooter, and confirmed that there were no injuries among officials or attendees.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner after a series of loud bangs were heard during the event at the Washington Hilton on April 25. In a video from the event, attendees can be seen dropping to the floor as security moves quickly to secure the room.

According to the Associated Press, the sounds were confirmed gunshots, and that Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and his Cabinet members are all safe with no injuries. Trump said a shooter was apprehended in a social media post.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” Trump wrote in his post. “The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly.”

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Trump was just rushed off stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Watch the video. Developing. pic.twitter.com/bGU4NgjR5R — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 26, 2026

Trump then followed with the post: “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

The night was Trump’s first time at the WHCA dinner.

According to AP, a law enforcement official confirmed there was a shooter, but no further details were immediately available. Some in the crowd reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired. The banquet hall was evacuated.